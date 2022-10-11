"Vote them out!" chants crowd upset over LGBTQ books to Dearborn Public Schools board
Hundreds gathered for the meeting of Dearborn Public Schools on Oct. 10, 2022.
Hundreds gathered for the meeting of Dearborn Public Schools on Oct. 10, 2022.
Chants of “Vote them out” broke out at Dearborn school board meeting over LGBTQ books on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Hundreds of protesters shut down a school board meeting with cries of anger over certain LGBTQ books they said are too sexually explicit for children.
After board members walk out of the Dearborn Public Schools meeting on Oct. 10, 2022, Hussein Berry tries to speak, but then leaves and is booed.
A Dearborn School Board meeting quickly grew contentious after a large crowd numbering a hundred or more pushed into the meeting room. Officials said the number of people in attendance was a fire hazard.
Dearborn Police Chief arrived at the meeting to help calm things down.
St. Cloud police have released the body camera video that allegedly recorded a high school student picking up a police officer and slamming him to the ground during a fight.
Big matchup this week. #GoBlue
You'll use them a ton.
Immigrant advocates protest near the U.S. Capitol on June 15, 2022 Drew Angerer/Getty Images Immigrants’ political power is on the rise in the United States. The number of eligible immigrant voters nearly doubled from about 12 million in 2000 to more than 23 million in 2020. Immigrant voters tend to be older than U.S.-born voters, but immigrants ages 18 to 37 still made up 20% of all immigrant voters in 2020. We are a team of scholars and students across disciplines and universities researching
Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday.
STORY: Russian missiles destroyed buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region overnight, but there were no reports of casualties, regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app.More missile strikes on Tuesday (October 11) killed seven people in the town itself, according to a presidential aide.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he expects a positive response on Wednesday from Western allies in Brussels to his requests for a rapid increase in military aid as the country's cities faced more Russian missile strikes.
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
Christina Bobb, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, is speaking with federal investigators in the Mar-a-Lago probe, according to a report. She signed a certified letter back in June asserting that all classified documents had been returned to the federal government. David Weinstein, an attorney at Jones Walker LLP, and a former federal prosecutor, joined CBS News to discuss the latest developments in the case.
Why is the event considered the “greatest gamble of this papacy”?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implored the leaders of the G7 to provide Ukraine with effective air defense systems to protect against Russia's aerial bombardment. Charlie D'Agata reports.
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss rising gas prices in the U.S. as well as President Biden's reevaluation of a relationship with Saudi Arabia.
Benoît Beauséjour-Savard proposed to Clare Crawley on the Bachelor Winter Games reunion in 2018, with the two breaking up later that year. See how he reacted to her engagement to Ryan Dawkins.
Good news. #GoBlue
A survey of 9,360 consumers provides some of the earliest evidence of the negative consequences of rainbow-washing.
Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives featured Kody Brown's suggestion that his estranged wife, Meri Brown, permanently move into the bed and breakfast she owns