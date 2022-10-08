‘Vote them all out’: Idaho Abortion Rights holds Women’s March rally at Capitol in Boise

1
Mia Maldonado
·4 min read

Wearing green bandannas and holding pro-abortion rights posters, hundreds of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise on Saturday for Idaho Abortion Rights’ “Flip the State” Women’s March rally.

Across the country, groups participating in marches that were targeted for Oct. 8 — one month before Election Day — demanded more access in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of landmark cases that had granted abortion rights in 1973. It’s part of an expectation described on the National Women’s March that there will be a “Women’s Wave” in the midterms, with an increase in voting and in electing women and candidates favoring abortion rights.

In Idaho, abortion is now illegal in almost all instances, with legal challenges pending before the Idaho Supreme Court. On Sept. 23, the University of Idaho made national news after warning staff and faculty against promoting services for the “prevention of conception.”

More than 10 speakers stepped forward at Saturday’s Boise event, including Democrats running for office, community organizers and nonprofit leaders. And they covered more topics than abortion, including rights for Native Americans — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day in Idaho — and women’s rights battles in Iran.

Terri Pickens-Manweiler, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, spoke first and talked about spending the past six years on the board of directors for Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky.

“We saw this coming six years ago when we had somebody elected into the White House that we knew was probably the worst possible outcome for reproductive rights and for women’s bodily autonomy,” she said, referring to former President Donald Trump, who was able to appoint three Supreme Court justices, marking a pivotal turn.

Pickens-Manweiler said she frets about her 18-year-old daughter having less reproductive freedom than she has had in her lifetime.

“There’s only one way in Idaho that we’re going to be able to restore reproductive health care, and that is to vote them all out,” she said.

Josi Christensen, the Democratic House candidate for Idaho’s District 21, said she knew “people who were happy when Roe v. Wade was overturned.”

“These people are important to me and many of them are even related to me. I can give most of them the benefit of the doubt, because they feel that they’re standing up for a moral cause, and I admire people that act according to their convictions. That’s what we’re all doing here today.

“But when one person’s moral cause crosses into the space of another living person, agency and health, I will not be silent.”

Christensen, who said in her speech that she considers herself a patriot who recognizes the country’s flaws, also took time to talk about the treatment of Native Americans and other minorities in the U.S.

Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day in Idaho, having had that recognition since a proclamation from Gov. Brad Little in 2019. President Joe Biden made a similar federal proclamation in 2021, placing Indigenous Peoples Day alongside the Columbus Day holiday that Congress created nationally in 1937.

“I love my country enough to be proud to be an American, but I’m not blind,” Christensen said. “This country is not exceptional. It is as good as it is honest about the harm that it has done to indigenous people on U.S. soil we stand, to the people of color who were shipped here as slaves to physically build the government and economic system on which our country stands.”

Christensen ended her speech quoting American labor leader Dolores Huerta.

“Respecting other people’s rights is peace,” she repeated to the crowd.

Boise’s Iranian community and women’s rights

At the end of the rally, organizers held a vigil for Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died on Sept. 16 in Tehran after being detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab in an improper way.

Community organizers said they invited members of Boise’s Iranian community to stand in solidarity with their cause.

Members of Boise’s Iranian community hold posters at Saturday’s rally of young women who have died protesting against the Iranian government.
Members of Boise’s Iranian community hold posters at Saturday’s rally of young women who have died protesting against the Iranian government.

Kimra Luna, co-founder of Idaho Abortion Rights, told the crowd she hasn’t been able to contact a friend in Iran for weeks, after the government shut off internet access to contain growing protests after Amini’s death.

Mohad Baboli, an Iranian who lives in the Treasure Valley, condemned the Iranian government’s actions and called on governments worldwide to sanction Iran’s military, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“We ask for people to be our voice and for governments to stop legitimizing the Islamic Republic of Iran,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • No new intelligence behind Biden Armageddon comment -White House

    (Reuters) -The United States has no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, the White House said Friday, after President Joe Biden referenced a nuclear "Armageddon" on Thursday. The U.S. also does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its current nuclear posture, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

  • How Kanye West became one of the most influential figures in pop culture

    Love him or hate him, Kanye West has been a major force in influencing music and culture over the past 20 years. In that time, Kanye has scored numerous Grammys, married Kim Kardashian and partnered with Adidas to create the most-hyped clothing brand in years. Yahoo’s international news team explains how West paved his own way to a path of success.

  • Mel Tucker wearing special shoes in support of Title IX

    Mel Tucker is wearing special shoes on the sideline of MSU's game against OSU

  • North Korea launches two more ballistic missiles

    North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles on Saturday, according to South Korean authorities, marking the country’s seventh round of weapons tests in the last two weeks. The two short-range ballistic missiles were fired in the direction of North Korea’s eastern waters just before 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to a statement from…

  • NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia, says German defense minister

    NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency quoted German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht as saying on Oct. 8.

  • College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

    College football expert picks and predictions for Week 6 highlighted by Tennessee at LSU, Utah at UCLA, and TCU at Kansas

  • Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July

    Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations provide new details about the program that culminated in the Sept. 14 flight of 48 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha's Vineyard, an island off Massachusetts. The flight has spawned an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits amid criticism that the program was a political stunt by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to appeal to his conservative base.

  • Suspected Texas Serial Killer Of Elderly Women Convicted Of Second Murder

    A suspected serial killer of elderly women in Texas has been convicted of a second murder — and has 20 charges still pending against him in two counties. Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted by a Dallas County jury on Friday of the 2018 murder of Mary Brooks, 87, Dallas CBS affiliate KTVT reported. The jury took only 30 minutes to deliberate before rendering their verdict of guilty on the capital murder charges, Fox affiliate KDFW reported, which netted Chemirmir his second life sentence without t

  • Kanye West's Instagram account gets restricted after anti-Semitic post

    The rapper later lashed out at Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter: "How you gone kick me off instagram?"

  • Kelly Clarkson Delivers a Rollicking Rendition of a Trisha Yearwood Classic

    The original American Idol champ earned a standing ovation after the Kellyoke performance.

  • Drag queen featured in Marco Rubio campaign ad calls him a bigot

    Little Miss Hot Mess responds to Florida Republican senator after he used footage of her reading to children

  • Former President Donald Trump returning to Arizona for rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters

    Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Oct. 9 event at Legacy Sports Park in Mesa, showing support for Kari Lake and Blake Masters.

  • Iran denies security forces killed 16-year-old, says she fell off roof-Iranian media

    Iranian authorities have denied reports security forces killed a 16-year-old girl during protests ignited by the death of a woman in police custody, Iranian media reported on Friday, saying she committed suicide by falling off a roof. Social media reports and rights group Amnesty International have said Sarina Esmaeilzadeh was killed by security forces when she was struck with batons on the head during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.

  • The Fire That Took Her

    Mother-of-two, Judy Malinowski, was doused in gasoline and set on fire by her crazed ex-boyfriend. She would go on to set new legal precedent, becoming the first woman to testify at the trial for her own muder. THE FIRE THAT TOOK HER goes inside her landmark case to ask a timely question: How much must women suffer in order to be believed?

  • Herschel Walker’s Senate Campaign in Disarray After Firing, Abortion Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Herschel Walker’s Georgia Senate campaign plunged deeper into turmoil Friday, with the firing of his political director and an accusation that he asked a woman to have a second abortion, imperiling Republican efforts to recover a vaunted seat and a majority in the upper chamber.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian

  • Putin wants new ‘grand bargain’ with the West, says Turkish official

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to have a new “grand bargain” between Russia and the West, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told CNN on Oct. 8.

  • Psychologist explains how Crimean bridge’s destruction may affect Russian society

    Psychologist and expert in non-verbal communication, Valentyn Kim, described on Radio NV on Oct. 8 the place the Crimean bridge occupied in Russia’s propaganda narratives and how its destruction would affect Russian society.

  • Pro-Trump Rally-Goers Blame Mysterious Bogeymen for Latest Event Flop

    Zachary Petrizzo/The Daily BeastWASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled on Capitol grounds Friday afternoon for yet another pro-Trump rally after a similar event proved an epic failure less than two weeks ago—but again found themselves struggling to explain a pathetically low turnout.Fervent supporters of Jan. 6 defendants, a MAGA-loving fashion designer, and a rough-and-tumble gentleman dressed in early colonial garb were just a few of the characters back outside the Capitol, equally up

  • Donald Trump seeks to withhold two folders seized at Mar-a-Lago

    The former US president is trying to exclude a specific set of seized documents from an inquiry into his handling of government records

  • Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersHot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted.