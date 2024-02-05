Vote for the top Tennessee high school student in our poll: Student of the Week is back

After a seemingly endless winter break that included a slew of extra days off following a snowstorm, The Tennessean is back in 2024 with its Student of the Week initiative.

We asked principals, teachers and guidance counselors from across the region to send us their nominations, and now, you get to decide who wins in our poll.

Here are the nominees for this week:

Genesis Carrera - A student at Hendersonville High School, Genesis is a Beta Club officer and works hard to meet all of her obligations. She engages in service in school, her community and her church. She has a smile on her face that goes all the way down into her soul. She lights up any room she enters. She works to help others in any way that she can, and she tries to make everyone around her feel special.

Kendall Finley: A senior at Mt. Juliet High School, Kendall currently holds a 4.339 GPA and an above average score on the ACT. She has taken several Honors, AP, Dual Credit and Cumberland University Dual Enrollment classes, has been a National Honor Society member for two years and participates in numerous volunteer activities, including food sorting at the Second Harvest Food bank, assisting at the Mt. Juliet Nursing home, helping new and returning teachers at the Teacher Empower Conference and aiding new freshmen during open house. She has been an active member of LOVE choir for three years, Vocal Ensemble for two years and a theater participant for three years, performing as a cast member in six productions. She auditioned and made the MTVA Midstate Honor Choir, plans to attend college and major in biochemistry and molecular biology and hopes to become a medical lab technician.

Andrew Hall: A senior at Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute, Andrew is an active member of his school family and his community. He is an active member of his church’s choir and youth group as well as a dual sport athlete. He is in the ACT 21+ Club, student government and the National Honors Society and holds a Gold card (All A’s), a White card (Perfect Attendance) and takes dual enrollment classes. He also holds a part-time job outside of school.

Carlton "Trey" Madison III : A senior at Martin Luther King, Jr. Academic Magnet High School, Trey was recently chosen as one of two student delegates to join Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty representing Tennessee during the 62nd annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week, to be held in March. Trey serves as president of the Student Body and MLK spirit organization Royal Guard. He is a leading member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and French Honor Society. He is also a member of Best Buddies, an organization dedicated to creating lasting connections with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, an aide to Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell in a campaign and legislative capacity and serves as a member of the mayor’s Youth Council, an organization of students across Nashville who organize forums and present proposals to the mayor on important issues for Nashville youth. After graduation, Trey plans to study public policy and law and hopes to pursue a career in public service.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The poll is live: Help us choose The Tennessean Student of the Week