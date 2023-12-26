Vote for the Treasure Valley boys basketball player of the week (Dec. 18 to 24)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Thursday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alex Ko, Timberline: Scored 26 points and shot 14-for-18 from the free-throw line with six rebounds in a double-overtime win against Eagle.

Jackson Rasmussen, Owyhee: Led the Storm to a 73-52 win over Meridian with 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and zero turnovers.

Zaylor Bruegeman, Caldwell: Averaged 23 points and eight rebounds per game as the Cougars went 2-1, including dropping 34 points in a win over Ontario (Ore.).

Tyler Thurston, Cascade: Totaled 22 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Ramblers defeated McCall-Donnelly JV.

Jack Shirts, Weiser: Contributed 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists in the Wolverines’ victory over Vale (Ore.).

Cutter Beus, Melba: Led the Mustangs to a 2-0 record with 23 points, 14 rebounds and five steals against Marsing, and 25 points and 18 rebounds against Fruitland.

Jason Koval, Riverstone: Scored 23 points to lead the Otters to a 55-49 victory over Notus.

Blake Hansen, Columbia: Shot 7-for-12 from the field for 24 points in the Wildcats’ 68-45 win over Mountain Home.

Luke Thomas, Liberty Charter: Poured in 27 points while going 7-for-11 from 3-point range with four rebounds in a win over Victory Charter.

Titus Vidlak, Fruitland: Averaged 17.5 points per game as the Grizzlies beat Buhl and lost to Melba.

