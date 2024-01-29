Vote for the Treasure Valley boys basketball player of the week (Jan. 22 to 28)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heath Jarboe, New Plymouth: Averaged 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Pilgrims to a split with Cole Valley Christian and Compass Charter.

Zane Nichols, Tri-Valley: Put up 21 points, 15.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in the Titans’ wins over Salmon River and Council.

Javonte Boles, Ridgevue: Averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks as the Warhawks swept Columbia and Skyview.

Cutter Beus, Melba: Scored 35 points and grabbed a school-record 37 rebounds against Ambrose. He averaged 33 points and 23.7 rebounds as Melba finished the week 2-1.

Stive Ndabarishe, Boise: Averaged 24 points to lead the Brave to wins over Mountain View and Nampa.

AJ Hyatt, Fruitland: Recorded a double-double of 23 points and 22 rebounds in a loss to Weiser.

Russell Gibson, Eagle: Put up 19.5 points and six assists per game to lead the Mustangs to wins over Centennial and Kuna.

Luke Starner, Liberty Charter: Averaged 17 points and nine rebounds in the Patriots’ wins over Vision Charter, Riverstone and Valley.

Mekhi Dorrell, Capital: Scored 20 points on 5-for-11 shooting behind the 3-point line and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 75-72 win vs. Middleton.

