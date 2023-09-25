Vote for the Treasure Valley boys, girls soccer players of the week (Sept. 18 to 24)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman soccer player of the week contest.

GIRLS SOCCER

Belle Wright, Centennial: Poured in four goals in a 6-1 victory against Meridian.

Sophie Schmautz, Bishop Kelly: Recorded a hat trick and added an assist in an 8-1 rout of Vallivue.

Baylee Rawlinson, Fruitland: Scored four times in a 13-0 victory at Payette.

Jaylene Womack, Kuna: Scored all four goals in the Kavemen’s 4-0 win over Columbia.

Chloe Sams, Caldwell: Found the back of the net twice to lead the Cougars to a 4-1 win over Ridgevue.

Karlie Kildow, Homedale: Headed in a corner kick for the equalizer with 23 seconds left in a 1-1 draw with McCall-Donnelly.

BOYS SOCCER

Jordan Sanchez, Payette: Racked up six goals in three games, including a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Weiser, to lead the Pirates to three victories.

Zach Taylor, Timberline: Netted a hat trick and added an assist in a 7-0 win against Owyhee.

Grayson Carter, Borah: Scored three goals in a pair of conference wins, including two in an 8-0 rout at Nampa.

Rylan McPhearson, Rocky Mountain: Scored and had an assist in a 2-0 win against Timberline that snapped the Wolves’ 38-game unbeaten streak.

Jack Chase, Mountain View: Recorded a hat trick in an 11-0 win at Capital.

Baraka Dayi, Boise: Led the Brave to a pair of wins with four goals and three assists.

Mateo Bertagnolli, Eagle: Scored and set up two more goals in an 8-1 victory at Kuna.

