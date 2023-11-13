Vote for the Treasure Valley football player of the week (state semifinals)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman football player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

FOOTBALL

Peter Minnaert, Bishop Kelly: Ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in a 28-18 victory against Pocatello in the 4A state semifinals.

Noah Burnham, Eagle: Ran for 158 yards on 34 carries in a 7-6 loss to Coeur d’Alene in the 5A state semifinals.

Brock Spencer, Weiser: Made six tackles, and caught five passes for 60 yards and his team’s only score in a 25-7 loss to Sugar-Salem in the 3A state semifinals.

Dillon Fine, Homedale: Racked up 391 total yards and five touchdowns in a 49-42 loss to Teton in the 3A semifinals. He went 13-for-29 for 182 yards and three TDs, and he ran for 209 yards and two TDs.