Vote for Tyler Hebert: Westwood teacher named finalist in nationwide competition

Jan. 25—A teacher at Westwood Independent School District needs your help to win new classroom furniture. Business Pathways Teacher and Business Professionals of America Advisor Tyler Heberts is one of 12 finalists in KI's national furniture giveaway.

Hebert said she doesn't want to just be a finalist she wants to win.

"It would mean a lot to win because of the storage aspect of the furnishings I will receive," Hebert said. "I try to have a hands-on class where I have kids making products and building things and doing things. The storage, tables and furniture I would get from the contest would aid us in the process of continuing to have maker space and engage the classroom."

Hebert said she has tried to make her room unique and a space her students can learn but believes if she wins it would give her students pride in their environment and create a better learning space.

Hebert was selected from hundreds of teachers who submitted designs for their dream classroom. Four winners will each be awarded $40,000-worth of furniture to bring their visions to life.

Hebert said when Principal Scott Nettles told her about the competition she jumped on the opportunity to give her room a facelift, filling out and submitting her application within 30 minutes.

The contest is now based on public vote in which Hebert is hoping to beat out two other finalists; one in Lexington, Kentucky and the other in Haltom City, Texas.

The polls are open now through Wednesday, Jan. 31 at ki.com/designtowin.

Winners will be announced Friday, Feb. 2.

For Hebert's design, she chose a versatile maker space to allow students to collaborate on hands-on activities, from making robots to tufting rugs. She focused on creating different "zones" to support students' autonomy as they choose where and how to build and learn.

"She is providing a lot of support for our kids and will maximize this opportunity if she wins," Nettles said.

Based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, KI designs and sells classroom furniture. The Learning Space Design Competition is hosted annually by KI. Through the contest, 12 finalists are chosen in four regions based on the designs of teachers' dream classrooms using software on KI's website. Out of hundreds of applications describing how they would use it to benefit their students, KI's education team picks three finalists from each region. Finalists are asked to record and submit a video in their current room and explain what their needs are. The finalists' videos and classroom designs are then posted on KI's website to be voted on for a grand prize winner in each region.