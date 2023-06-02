Who voted against the debt ceiling bill in the Senate? These 35 lawmakers opposed it
WASHINGTON −The debt ceiling deal is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk after the legislation passed in the Senate Thursday night. That means the nation is one step closer to dodging a default.
Sixty-three senators backed the bill, but four Democrats and 31 Republicans said they couldn't support it, as well as independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. All 11 amendments introduced on the Senate floor Thursday failed to pass.
Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., did not vote Thursday evening after flying home to attend his son’s high school graduation ceremony, according to his spokesperson.
Republican senators demanded more defense spending, calling the allocated funds in the deal inadequate. The legislation caps defense spending in 2024 at $886 billion and $895 billion in fiscal year 2025.
One Democrat, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, introduced an amendment that would have removed a provision from the bill approving the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline project in West Virginia that would cut through parts of his state. Kaine criticized the White House for not informing lawmakers that the provision was included in debt limit negotiations. The amendment failed to pass.
Here's a list of the senators who opposed the bill:
Republicans:
Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming
Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana
Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama
Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina
Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas
Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas
Sen. Steve Daines of Montana
Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi
Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin
Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma
Sen. Mike Lee of Utah
Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming
Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky
Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska
Sen. James Risch of Idaho
Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida
Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina
Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska
Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama
Sen. JD Vance of Ohio
Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi
Democrats:
Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts
Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
Independents:
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
