Who voted against the debt ceiling bill in the Senate? These 35 lawmakers opposed it

WASHINGTON −The debt ceiling deal is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk after the legislation passed in the Senate Thursday night. That means the nation is one step closer to dodging a default.

Sixty-three senators backed the bill, but four Democrats and 31 Republicans said they couldn't support it, as well as independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. All 11 amendments introduced on the Senate floor Thursday failed to pass.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., did not vote Thursday evening after flying home to attend his son’s high school graduation ceremony, according to his spokesperson.

Republican senators demanded more defense spending, calling the allocated funds in the deal inadequate. The legislation caps defense spending in 2024 at $886 billion and $895 billion in fiscal year 2025.

One Democrat, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, introduced an amendment that would have removed a provision from the bill approving the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline project in West Virginia that would cut through parts of his state. Kaine criticized the White House for not informing lawmakers that the provision was included in debt limit negotiations. The amendment failed to pass.

Here's a list of the senators who opposed the bill:

More: Get political news, fast and to the point, delivered to your inbox.

36 senators oppose debt ceiling legislation

US Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC, speaks during the Vision 2024 National Conservative Forum at the Charleston Area Convention Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 18, 2023.

Republicans:

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana

Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama

Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas

Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Sen. Steve Daines of Montana

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah

Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky

Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska

Sen. James Risch of Idaho

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida

Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi

Democrats:

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon

Independents:

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here are the 35 senators who voted against the debt ceiling deal