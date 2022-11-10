Voted into history: Wes Moore elected Maryland's first Black governor; Maxwell Frost brings Gen Z to House

This year's midterm elections are making history.

In Maryland, Wes Moore was elected the state's first Black governor; nationally he is the third elected Black governor.

In an election cycle with record numbers of LGBTQ candidates, the country's first lesbian governor was elected in Massachusetts, and New Hampshire voters elected the first transgender man to a state legislature.

The results have also seen new representation of women and younger generations, from the first female governor of Arkansas to the first Gen Z elected member of Congress.

Here are some of the historic moments in the 2022 midterms.

Nation's first lesbian governor is elected

Maryland elects first Black governor

Wes Moore won the gubernatorial race in Maryland, making the Democrat the state's first Black governor and the third Black elected governor in U.S. history.

First Gen Z member of Congress

Arkansas has its first female governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Republican and the White House press secretary under President Donald Trump, becomes the first woman to win the governorship in Arkansas.

First trans man in state legislature

James Roesener was elected to New Hampshire's Legislature, the first transgender man to win in any state legislature election.

Vermont is last state to send a woman to Congress

With Democrat Becca Balint winning the state's sole House seat, Vermont became the last state to elect a woman to Congress. Balint is also the state's first openly LGBT representative elected to Congress.

Pennsylvania's first Black woman elected to Congress

Summer Lee, Democrat, won her House race in Pennsylvania, making her the first Black woman elected to Congress from the state.

First LGBTQ immigrant in Congress

Voters in California's 42nd District elected Democrat Robert Garcia, the country's first openly gay immigrant in Congress. Garcia's mother brought him to the U.S. at 5 years old from Peru, and he became a citizen at 21.

Winner in New York's historic race between LGBTQ candidates

California elects first Latino to the Senate

Democrat Alex Padilla defeated his opponent and became the first Latino elected to the Senate in California. Padilla appeared twice on this year's ballot, elected also to serve the remainder of Vice President Kamala Harris' term until January.

Georgia's first Palestinian public official

Ruwa Romman won her race for Georgia's House of Representatives, becoming the first Palestinian elected to public office in the state. Romman will also be the first Muslim woman to serve in Georgia's House.

In other historic election news, Vermont voters approved a proposal amending the state Constitution to ensure "personal reproductive liberty." With this ballot measure, Vermont becomes the first state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.

