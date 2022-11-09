Voted into history: Wes Moore to be Maryland's first Black governor; first Gen-Z House member in Fla., more

This year's midterm elections are making history.

In Maryland, Wes Moore was elected the state's first Black governor, and nationally he is the third elected Black governor.

In an election cycle with record numbers of LGBTQ candidates, the country's first lesbian governor was elected in Massachusetts, while the New Hampshire voters elected the first transgender man to a state legislature.\

The results so far have also seen new representation of women and younger generations, from the first female governor of Arkansas to the first Gen-Z elected member of Congress.

Here are some of the historic moments in the 2022 midterms.

Election 2022 live updates: Republican JD Vance wins Ohio Senate seat; Abbott, Shapiro prevail

First lesbian governor elected in the nation

Maryland elects first Black governor

Wes Moore won the gubernatorial race in Maryland, making the Democrat the state's first Black governor and the third Black elected governor in U.S. history.

First Gen-Z member of Congress

Arkansas has its first female governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Republican and former White House press secretary under Trump, becomes the first woman to win governorship in Arkansas.

First trans man in state legislature

James Roesener was elected to New Hampshire's state legislature, the first transgender man to win in any state legislature election.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Historic midterms: first Black Md governor, first lesbian governor