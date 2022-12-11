I voted for Trump twice, but I don’t get the GOP reaction to the Jan. 6 attack

End the vendettas

I have yet to understand why Kevin McCarthy and others don’t seem concerned about the incident at the Capitol on Jan 6. They surely were concerned at the time of the attack since they were running to safety from the mob and most likely under their desks calling President Trump to tell him to call off the mob.

So now, if McCarthy becomes House Majority Leader he wants to investigate the Jan. 6 Committee. How about getting down to the business of running the peoples’ government, instead of vendettas?

I was a Republican and voted twice for Trump, but I’m now unaffiliated.

Bill Lane, Polkville

Sen. Thom Tillis

Regarding “Tillis helps craft an imperfect immigration compromise,” (Dec. 7 Editorial):.

When Sen. Thom Tillis saddles up with Democrat Kyrsten Sinema on an immigration reform bill, it makes me wonder about our senator. Any compromising on gun control or border security is generally a loser for any conservative politician. True conservatives must stand tall on our values and beliefs and not go along to get along with liberal Democrats on important issues.

Jim Cherry, Charlotte

Religious ideals

Regarding “Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights,” (Dec. 6):

Regarding the aspect of one’s religious ideals influencing how they interact with customers, would this even be an issue if the person being refused business was an adulterer — a much bigger religious no-no — as opposed to a gay person? It seems the Ten Commandments are now thought of as the 10 suggestions, while the gay aspects are written in stone. At what point does religious “freedom” in reality become religious discrimination?

Jeff S. Bassett, Charlotte

Moore County

I was glad to see Moore County, Duke Energy and the state offer a cash reward for information regarding the perpetrators of the power substation attacks. There must be citizens out there who have valuable information that would lead to those responsible. Money talks. It’s worth it to find those who’ve caused so much damage, so much disruption and pain to Moore County residents.

Maryanne Freiburger, Cornelius

Dark days?

The Observer’s Dec. 6 report about gunslinger “vandals” casting much of Moore County into darkness for days near the winter equinox was chillingly ironic.

The original “Vandals,” for whom modern ones are named, sacked the holy city of Rome in 455, destroying aqueducts that brought clean water to the city. Pope Leo I negotiated the surrender to the Vandals. Might made right, and for the next thousand-plus years, much of the world was in the “dark ages,” when life was short, nasty and brutish.

Do we really want to return to a world for our children and grandchildren where all must be heavily armed, always at the ready to return fire from thugs and crazies with the unrestricted right to bear arms?

In such a chaotic world, power substations must be protected by armed guards who might get outgunned at any time. Is that “freedom?”

Ed Hinson, Charlotte

Unions

Regarding “Will new service workers union change the South?” (Dec. 5 Opinion):

A lot of life is about leverage and who has it. During COVID the workers may have had it, but with a recession looming that same worker who held their employer hostage and walked out three times may regret that decision when layoffs start happening. Just because you have leverage doesn’t mean you have to use it.

Paying an unskilled worker at a fast food restaurant $15 only drives the prices of food up for everyone and forces companies to replace workers with technology, like kiosks. I wonder if the employer will remember the people who walked out and use their own leverage when the times comes.

Tony Horton, Charlotte

No Trump in 2024

I think we’ve all had enough of Donald Trump. He is not who we need leading the already great United States of America. He would do more harm than good, just like he did before.

Linda Clark, Albemarle

Christmas trees

Regarding “Environmentalists rethink real Christmas trees,” (Dec. 4):

Regarding whether to choose a real or artificial Christmas tree: real trees are a renewal product and companies plant millions of them each year. Plastic trees are made of oil based products and give our biggest enemy, China, more money. How insane would that be?

Dick Meyer, Charlotte

Matt Rhule

I enjoyed Scott Fowler’s Dec. 1 column on Panther’s ex-coach, Matt Rhule, and I’m glad the Observer let Rhule tell his story. If you read between the lines you understand that David Tapper is a tough guy to work for. I’ve always admired Rhule and his “process.” It’s too bad that Tepper and Charlotte fans didn’t give him the time to see it through. I hope the University of Nebraska’s administration and fan base treats him better than we did. We’ve set a pretty low bar.

Stephen Clifford, Charlotte