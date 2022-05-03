Voter fraud investigation: Convicted Jacksonville felon voted in 2020 elections, warrant shows

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker is digging into claims of local voter fraud.

He discovered that a convicted felon voted in the 2020 elections.

RELATED: Florida governor signs bill creating election police unit

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Marc Crump. Court records show he has served time in prison for manslaughter and is a convicted sex offender.

According to an arrest warrant, Crump registered as a Democrat and checked a box that said he had never been convicted of a felony.

He then voted in both the August 2020 primary and November 2020 general election.

RELATED: Civics class, community service for voting fraud suspects from The Villages in Florida

The Duval County Supervisor of Elections office contacted law enforcement in March.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said it’s the first case of voter fraud he’s seen in his 6-and-a-half years.

Becker: “Do you think it’s a sign of things to come?”

STORY: Mother shoots sons in their beds; faced eviction after not paying $11,000 in rent, authorities say

Hogan: “I think it’s always been done, Ben. People have always tried to cheat the system and get around the system. That’s why we have to be very diligent and to guard our database to do excellent research before we make any decisions. ”

Action News Jax first told you last week Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to create a police force that pursues voter fraud and other election crimes.

The Supervisor of Elections was tipped off about Crump’s voter registration. The SOE is duty-bound to accept applications, which are then sent electronically to the state’s Division of Elections.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.



