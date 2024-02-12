Voter Guide 2024: Board of Supervisors candidates

Ballots are out, it's time to vote.

San Joaquin County residents will be voting on Tuesday, March 5, during the primary for the board of supervisors for districts 1, 3, and 5.

Those seats are currently filled by Miguel Villapudua in District 1, Tom Patti in District 3, and Robert Rickman in District 5 who is running for re-election. The rest of the seats on the board of supervisors will not be up for re-election until 2026. Their term ends Jan. 2027.

"The board of supervisors functions as the county's primary legislative and policy-making body. Most county boards also control county land usage, oversee environmental issues, and possess executive powers, meaning they have the authority to appoint or remove departmental heads," the website Ballotpedia states regarding the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. "In San Joaquin County, there are five supervisors who are elected by district to four-year terms."

2024 San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Candidates

Mario Santiago Gardea

Stockton firefighter Mario Gardea sits with Eric Bonell, 12, on the back of the antique tiller truck on their way to Engine Company 6 at Victory Park. CALIXTRO ROMIAS/THE RECORD

District: 1

Occupation: City of Stockton Firefighter

Campaign platform: Gardea's priorities as highlighted in a Facebook post are "building a vibrant and #inclusivecommunity" and taking "measures that prioritize the safety of our children."

Lilliana Udang

Lilliana Udang, district director for Senator Susan Eggman, speaks at a rally to raise the Pride flag in front of Stockton City Hall on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

District: 1

Occupation: Senate District Director

Campaign platform: Udang's priorities are "homelessness, workforce and economic development, thriving families, water resources, environmental protections, government accessibility, accountability, and transparency."

Terence West

District: 1

Occupation: County Services Director

Campaign platform: On his campaign website, West points to community concerns surrounding homelessness, affordable housing and food scarcity affecting seniors.

Mark L. Stebbins

District: 1

Occupation: Electrical contractor and Businessman

Campaign platform: Stebbins's priorities are unclear. However, at a primary election candidate forum, he mentioned "economic relief", to reinstate visiting nurses across Stockton homes and "agricultural university and center for the nation."

Chris Rouppet

Chris Rouppet attends the San Joaquin County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's 20th annual Latina Business Conference and Luncheon at the Wine and Roses Inn in Lodi on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023.

District: 1

Occupation: San Joaquin County Supervisor's Chief

Campaign platform: Rouppet's priorities are keeping neighborhoods safe, homelessness, and housing costs.

Angel Sepulveda

District: 3

Occupation: Small business owner

Campaign platform: Sepulveda's priorities are "a working economy, protecting our delta, safer neighborhoods, real solutions for our homeless."

Sonny Dhaliwal

(11/11/20)Lathrop Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal speaks at the annual Lathrop Veterans Day observance at Valverde Park in Lathrop. This year's celebration was held as a drive up event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 2 dozen cars filled the parking lot of the Lathrop Community Center at the park. Retired Army staff sergeant Don Britton was the keynote speaker. Lathrop resident Dreama Diaz sang the national anthem and Pastor Eric Baca with Thrive Church gave the invocation and benediction. Th East Union High School JROTC performed the posting and retiring of the colors. CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD

District: 3

Occupation: City of Lathrop Mayor

Campaign platform: Dhaliwal priorities are keeping the community healthy and safe, promoting economic opportunities, modernizing the infrastructure, and balancing budgets.

Steve Debrum

District: 3

Occupation: Farmer and Businessman

Campaign platform: Debrum's priorities are "to keep neighborhoods safe, build our economy to create more better-paying jobs, and reduce the impact homeless camps have on our communities."

Wes Huffman

Wes Huffman with the mural on the side of Sarvey's Shoe Store in Tracy.

District: 5

Occupation: Retired school teacher

Campaign platform: Huffman's priorities are unclear. In 2022, The Tracy Press reported that Huffman was a candidate running for Tracy City Council; "He said the citizen’s job, in turn, is to hold the council accountable to its promises."

Nancy D. Young

District: 5

Occupation: City of Tracy Mayor

Campaign platform: Young's are jobs and the economy, public safety, housing, and homelessness.

Robert Rickman

San Joaquin County supervisor Robert Rickman speaks at a news conference at the San Joaquin County Administration Building in downtown Stockton on Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2023 announcing a partnership with HealthForce Partners Northern San Joaquin Valley to provide a $5.3 million initiative to boost and retain the number of behavioral health professionals in the county.

District: 5

Occupation: City of Tracy Mayor

Campaign platform: Rickman's priorities are "boosting local jobs and the economy, improving regional traffic and transportation options, equipping first responders, supporting law enforcement, working to reduce homelessness, helping farmers, and protecting our water and environment."

If you want to hear more from the candidates attend one of the Primary election forums happening in Stockton now through February.

For more information on elections visit stocktonca.gov.

The Record will publish voter guides for the following local elections: Stockton City Council, Stockton Mayor, San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors and San Joaquin County Board of Education over the next four days.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. To support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: board of supervisors candidates Stockton