Voter Guide: Meet candidates for 2 Barberton Municipal Court judge races

Welcome to the 2023 Voter Guide produced by the League of Women Voters and Akron Beacon Journal with funding from the Knight Foundation.

This article focused on two contested races for Barberton Municipal Court judge, including a partial and full term.

Early voting is taking place at the Summit County Board of Elections Early Vote Center, 500 Grant St., Akron.

Responses are not edited, vetted or corrected by the League of Women Voters or Beacon Journal to allow candidates to speak in their own words.

Barberton Municipal Judge (unexpired term)

Steve Elliott

Education: BA in Sociology, Bowling Green State University 1992 - 1996, Specialty in Criminology; Juris Doctor University of Akron School of Law 2000 - 2003

Training/Experience: Chief Magistrate Summit County Probate Court January 2023 -Present; Magistrate Summit County Probate Court July 2021 -January 2023; Magistrate and Court Investigator Summit County Probate Court October 2018 -July 2021; Ohio Adult Parole Authority December 2016 - October 2018; Practicing Trial Attorney in Summit County 2000-2016; Central Intelligence Agency Federal Officer November 1998 - August 2000 ; Ohio Adult Parole Authority February 1997 - November 1998

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SElliottForJudge

List your judicial experience (courts and years)? January 2023 to Present - Chief Magistrate Summit County Probate Court October 2018 to January 2023 - Magistrate Summit County Probate Court

What non-judicial legal experience qualifies you to be a judge? For 15 years as an attorney I appeared in criminal & civil matters in common pleas & municipal courts throughout Ohio & other states. My litigation experience includes commercial & real estate litigation. I also helped families in estate planning & probate law. As a “counselor/attorney”, I understand the importance of bringing the needs of clients to the case in a judicial role. Public safety is at the heart of judging criminal cases. Public safety means rehabilitation services, not just incarceration. My years of experience as a law enforcement officer led me to analyze & understand people in that context. At the Central Intelligence Agency, I conducted investigations into potential threats to the CIA and USA, receiving the Exceptional Performance Award for superior accomplishment & valuable service to the CIA. I served as a Parole Officer for the Ohio APA to help parolees successfully reenter the community. These experiences give me a special perspective on those who appear in court.

Why are you running for this particular court seat? Service to my community informs my entire professional career & personal life. As a judge, I can continue this service. I embrace the desire to protect my community from violent offenders but to also serve the defendants that appear in front of me. A judge has a unique opportunity to help defendants by looking deeper into the root cause of their behavior & utilizing community resources to provide the treatment or counseling they may need. As a Magistrate in a “people’s court” dealing with the many facets of family issues, I can make fair & honest decisions. The mantra in Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer’s Probate Court is to help those in the court to solve problems. I look forward to bringing that to my own bench. Lately, it appears that politics has seeped into our Judiciary. I reject that. As a judge, I want to ensure that our judicial system remains above politics & remains fair to all people regardless of political affiliation, race, sex, sexual orientation or socio-economic status.

Diana Stevenson

Education: National Center for State Courts, Certified Court Executive 2023; Certified Court Manager, 2014; University of Akron-Juris Doctorate 1992; University of Akron-Bachelor of Arts, Economics, 1989; Central-Hower High School, Valedictorian

Training/Experience: Barberton Municipal Court, Judge - current; Barberton Municipal Court, Clerk of Court - 2012 to 2023; Summit County Probate Court, Magistrate - 2000 to 2012; Summit County Prosecutors Office, Assistant Prosecutor - 1996 to 2000; Supreme Court of Ohio, Judicial Attorney, Justice Deborah Cook - 1995 to 1996; Summit County Probate Court, Judicial Attorney, Judge Bill Spicer - 1993 to 1995; Stark County Common Pleas Court, Judge James Gwin, 1992 to 1993; University of Akron, Adjunct Professor, Moot Court Coach, 1993-1995

Previous public office: Barberton Municipal Court, Clerk of Court - January 2012 to July 2023

Website: www.votedianastevenson.com

List your judicial experience (courts and years)? Judge, Barberton Municipal Court 2023; Magistrate, Summit County Probate Court 2000 - 2012

What non-judicial legal experience qualifies you to be a judge? Serving as Clerk of the Barberton Municipal Court for nearly 12 years has provided me with a deep understanding of the Barberton Court operations and procedures fostering efficiency and accountability in my position as Judge. This experience has provided me with extensive knowledge of the inner workings of the Court, as well as an appreciation of the administrative and procedural aspects of the court which are crucial for the effective functioning of the court. Further, my tenure as a Judicial Attorney in various courts, including the Supreme Court of Ohio enriched my legal expertise and honed my ability to interpret and apply the law judiciously. This experience exposed me to a wide range of cases and legal issues, enabling me make well-informed, impartial decisions as a Municipal Court Judge. Finally, complementing these qualifications are my years of dedicated community service which reflect my commitment to fairness, empathy and the betterment of our community.

Why are you running for this particular court seat? My unique combination of experience, qualifications and community ties make me the best candidate to continue serving in my judicial role. As the current judge, my time on the bench has allowed me to gain invaluable insights into the position and its impact on the community. My long-standing connections to this community have given me a deep appreciation for its needs and values. This knowledge of our community has fueled my commitment to ensuring that justice is not only served but also understood and respected by those it most affects. My qualifications for this seat are solidly grounded. Over the past 12 years I have served the Court as Clerk where I have diligently managed and overseen the various aspects of our court. I have a comprehensive understanding of how the court works and the needs of our communities. My goal in running for this seat is to continue to deliver fair and impartial justice and ensure that our court remains assessible, fair and accountable for all it serves.

Barberton Municipal Judge (full term)

Todd McKenney

Website: keepjudgemckenney.com

Previous public office: Judge of Summit County Common Pleas Court, General Division

Education: The Ohio State University College of Law, JD 1989. Received Dean's Special Award for Service to the College of Law as Honor Council Chief Justice;Hiram College BA, Magna Cum Laude, 1986. Named Outstanding Hiram Man (1985);Manchester High School, 1982. Received Outstanding Alumni Award (2014) and inducted into the Swede Olson-James France Athletic Hall of Fame.

Training/Experience: Presiding and Administrative Judge of the Barberton Municipal Court (2017-current);Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge (2014-2016); Leiby, Hanna Rasnick Attorneys at Law, Member (2013-2014);Summit County Probate Judge (2011-2012) ;Ohio House of Representatives, 43rd District (2011); New Franklin City Council (2010); McKenney & Gingrich, Attorneys at Law (2008-2011); Mercy and Justice Pastor, The Chapel in Akron and Green (1994-2007);Black, McCuskey Law Firm, Attorney (1991-1995);Judicial Law Clerk to the Honorable David D. Dowd, Jr. (1989-1991) and (2005-2007)

List your judicial experience (courts and years)? I have approximately 10 years of experience serving as a Judge. In 2017, I was appointed and then elected as a Judge of the Barberton Municipal Court (2017 to present). I currently serve as the Presiding and Administrative Judge of the Barberton Municipal Court (2020 to present). In addition to my regular docket, I also serve as the Drug Court Judge of the Barberton Municipal Court (2017 to present), a certified specialty court. This specialty court was re-certified by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2023 for another 3 year term. In 2014, I was elected and served as a Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge (2014-2016). In 2014, I was appointed as a Judge of the Barberton Municipal Court. In 2011, I was appointed and served as a Summit County Probate Judge (2011-2012). Finally, in terms of court experience, from 1989 to 1991 and again from 2005 to 2007, I served as a Judicial Law Clerk to the Honorable David D. Dowd, Jr., U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio.

What non-judicial legal experience qualifies you to be a judge? As an attorney for more than 33 years, I have worked in both the public and private sectors to help people and solve problems. I worked in good law firms but I also served as the Mercy & Justice Pastor at The Chapel in Akron/Green where I used legal & pastoral skills to hold people accountable and resolve problems. These skills are so valuable in the Municipal Court. For 5 years, I served as lead pastor of the Akron Chinese Christian Church as we worked to install a new Chinese Pastor. For more than 20 years, I served on the Youth Excellence Performing Arts Workshop "YEPAW" Board, a group that encourages excellence among Black youth through mentoring & an intensive summer camp experience. I continue to work with Faithful Servants Free Medical Clinic to provide medical care for uninsured people, Green Drug Task Force and I lead with the Akron Bar Assn. Access to Justice committee related to driver's license issues and a partnership with the Humane Society related to the care of animals.

Why are you running for this particular court seat? As an award winning Judge and having served for many years, I have stronger experience for this important position. I am honored to be trusted and endorsed by local police and rated Excellent by the nonpartisan Akron Bar Assn, the only candidate in this election to receive their highest rating. More than 25 local elected officials have endorsed me. As Drug Court Judge, people frequently graduate from our program with changed lives. I have worked in the federal, county and municipal courts & I know the best ways to run a courtroom. Our court sees a high volume of people but we really try to "see" people--to slow down enough to address their charges, to provide fair procedures. For those found guilty, I hold them accountable and work to make sure it does not happen again. There are a lot of reasons to run for judge, but for me, being Barberton Municipal Judge is my life's work and the last 6 years prove that I am dedicated to keeping our families safe and upholding the law. Thank you.

Cletus Pulliam

Website: cletuspulliam.com

Education: The Univeristy of Akron School of Law, Juris Doctor 2013; Youngstown State University, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science 2008

Training/Experience: United States Marine Corps, Desert Storm/Desert Shield Veteran 1989-1993; Judicial Attorney for Judge Susan Baker Ross in Summit County Common Pleas Court, General Division 2019-present, Assistant County Prosecutor, Criminal Division in Summit County Prosecutor's Office 2017-2019; Assistant County Prosecutor, Criminal Division in Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office 2014-2017; Judicial Attorney/Law Clerk for Judge Annalisa Williams in Akron Municipal Court 2012-2014

List your judicial experience (courts and years): Magistrate in Summit County Common Pleas Court, General Division 2020-present; Judicial Attorney/Law Clerk in Akron Municipal Court for Judge Annalisa Williams 2012-2014

What non-judicial legal experience qualifies you to be a judge? I began my legal journey as a judicial attorney in Akron Municipal Court. I have experience researching and managing misdemeanor, traffic, and civil cases. I gained criminal and trial experience when I was an Assistant Prosecutor in Summit County and also Cuyahoga County. I have tried over 80 jury and bench trials during my career as a prosecutor. During that time, I litigated at least 1,600 felony cases. As a judicial attorney, I have confidently and effectively managed a civil case docket of around 210 civil cases. As a Magistrate, I manage my own docket of cases. I also preside over various hearings including trials.

Why are you running for this particular court seat? My lifetime of service has prepared me for this moment. I honorably served my country as a United States Marine in Operation Desert Storm. As a former prosecutor, I held criminals accountable for their actions and dismissed charges against wrongly accused individuals. As a Magistrate, I fairly and equally apply the law to everyone from everyday people like you and me to small and large businesses. As a youth sports coach and officer in the Marine Corps League, I appreciated the opportunity to volunteer my time for my community. I believe that strong leadership and a fresh perspective is needed to help make our neighborhoods safer, and we need hard work to make sure that justice delayed is not justice denied. With crime on the rise in our community, I believe that it is more important than ever to have a judge who is dedicated to reducing crime and ensuring the safety of our residents. As your Judge, I will bring a fresh perspective to the bench.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Voter Guide: 4 candidates for Barberton Municipal Judge