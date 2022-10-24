Voter intimidation reports in Arizona referred to the Justice Department

Associated Press
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families, who say they were subjected to harassment and threats from Jones' lies about the 2012 Newtown school shooting. Jones filed the requests Friday, saying Judge Barbara Bellis' pretrial rulings resulted in an unfair trial and “a substantial miscarriage of justice.” “Additionally, the amount of the compensatory damages award exceeds any rational relationship to the evidence offered at trial," Jones' lawyers, Norm Pattis and Kevin Smith, wrote in the motion.