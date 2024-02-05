Voter registration deadline approaches in Arkansas: Here’s what you need to know

ARKANSAS, USA (KNWA/KFTA) — Elections in Arkansas are soon approaching, but many Arkansans aren’t registered to vote yet.

The deadline to register to vote in Arkansas’ upcoming elections in March is on Monday, February 5.

According to the Arkansas House of Representatives website, Arkansas is home to about 1.7 million voters, however voter turnout during primary elections has “not always reflected the significance of this responsibility.”

In the 2022 Preferential Primary Election and Nonpartisan General Election, Arkansas only experienced a 25.98% turnout, according to the site.

Compared to the 2020 elections, which had a turnout of 28%, less people are showing up to the polls.

The Arkansas House of Representatives says the first step to exercising your right to vote is making sure that you are registered.

To register in Arkansas, you must fill out a paper Voter Registration Application.

These applications can be found at the following locations:

Your local county clerk.

The Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division: 1-800-482-1127.

Local revenue or DMV office.

Public library.

Disability agency.

Military recruitment office.

You can print a form to mail or request an application be mailed to you at sos.arkansas.gov.

According to the Arkansas House of Representatives, your local county clerk will send you a personalized voter registration card up to several weeks after they process your application.

To check the status of your voter registration online, click here.

