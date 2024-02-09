Voter registration deadline less than two weeks away

Feb. 9—Time is running out to register to vote in the March 19 Ohio primary election.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Feb. 20, and the Ashtabula County Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. that night to allow people time to register, according to its website. To be eligible to vote, you need to be a U.S. citizen, be 18 years old as of the day of the general election, and be an Ohio resident for at least 30 days before the election.

If you will be 18 on or before the date of the general election, you will be allowed to vote in the primary election, but only for candidates, not for issues, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.

Voter registration forms can be filed at the county board of elections office, any public high school or vocational school, any Bureau of Motor Vehicles office, offices of agencies that provide public assistance or disability programs, public libraries, the county treasurer's and online.

To register to vote online, visit olvr.ohiosos.gov. Voters who have moved since they last voted can update their registration online at olvr.ohiosos.gov/NCOA/NCOA.

Voters can check their voter status at the Board of Elections' website, at boe.ohio.gov/ashtabula.

In addition to the state and national candidates that will be on the ballot, there are a number of contested local races.

For the state 32nd Senate District, incumbent Republican State Sen. Sandy O'Brien will face off against challenger Mike Loychik, who currently serves as state representative for the Ohio 65th house district. The winner will face Democrat Michael Shrodek, who is unopposed in that primary, in the general election.

On the Republican side of the 65th Ohio House representative, current Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and Laurie Magyar will face off for Loychik's current seat.

For county Clerk of Courts, Stephanie R. Stoltz and Jodi Thurber are both seeking the Democratic nomination, and the chance to face incumbent April Mariotti-Daniels in the general election.

Early voting for the March primary will start at the board of elections office in Jefferson on Feb. 21, the day after the voter registration deadline.