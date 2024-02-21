Voter registration deadline, mayoral forums and more coming up in Anchorage's city election

Feb. 21—Anchorage residents have less than two weeks to register or update voter registrations in order to cast a ballot for a mayoral candidate in the April 2 vote-by-mail regular city election.

For municipal residents who haven't yet registered to vote with the state of Alaska, or for those who need to update their registration, the deadline is Sunday, March 3. Online voter registration is available at voterregistration.alaska.gov.

This year, Anchorage voters will elect a mayor and three school board members from a field of candidates. One Anchorage Assembly seat is also up for election in Eagle River/Chugiak, though there is just one candidate in that race: Mark Littlefield.

Nine candidates in the race for Anchorage mayor are seeking to unseat incumbent Mayor Dave Bronson as he runs for a second term.

So far, Bronson is facing three top contenders who have raised serious cash to support their campaigns. Suzanne LaFrance, former chair of the Anchorage Assembly, has outraised her opponents. Trailing LaFrance and Bronson in fundraising are candidates Chris Tuck, a former longtime Democratic state lawmaker and Alaska House majority leader, and Bill Popp, a longtime Anchorage economic development official.

In recent weeks, mayoral candidates have faced off during several forums and debates sponsored by local organizations. They've discussed and debated their positions on major city issues, including a looming Cook Inlet natural gas shortage, the city's housing shortage and homelessness crisis, and Bronson's record as mayor.

Next week, voters can watch online or attend:

—The Alaska Black Caucus mayoral candidate forum on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. This forum is free and will be held over Zoom.

—The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce "Make it Monday" Mayoral Candidate Forum on Monday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. The forum will be held on the second floor of the Dena'ina Center, at 600 W. Seventh Ave. Register online by 5 p.m. Thursday at business.anchoragechamber.org to attend in person or by Zoom. Admission costs vary.

Anchorage voters this spring will also see nine bonds and propositions on their ballots. Those include an up to $62.3 million Anchorage School District bond for renovations, upgrades and construction projects; a proposed $5 million bond to bring 10 public restrooms to the city; and a decision on whether the city's chief medical officer position, appointed by the mayor, should also face an Assembly confirmation vote.

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed to voters on March 12, according to the election calendar.

If voting by mail, ballot packages must be postmarked on or before April 2 for a voter's ballot to count. Voters can also return ballots to one of the city's 18 secure drop boxes, available from March 12 until 8 p.m. on election day. Ballots can be cast in person at a city vote center. Vote centers will open March 25.

Residents can also apply with the Municipal Clerk's Office to vote by fax or email.

If none of the 10 candidates for mayor win at least 45% of the vote, then the top two candidates will head into a runoff election in May. Runoff ballot packages would be mailed May 6 and would be due May 14.