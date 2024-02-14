Voter registration deadlines this week for March 5 primaries

Feb. 13—In order to vote in the March 5 primary election, eligible Alabama citizens must register to vote by Monday online or before then if not online.

Electronic voter registration may be completed by visiting sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/register-to-vote.

The deadline to turn in a physical voter registration form to your county Board of Registrars is Friday. The deadline to postmark a voter registration form is Saturday.

To be eligible to vote in Alabama, one must be a U.S. citizen, reside in Alabama, and be 18 years old on or before election day.

On election day, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification when voting at their polling place or by absentee ballot.

To see if you are registered properly in Morgan County, and for additional voting information, see Tuesday's print edition of The Decatur Daily or click here.

To see the March 5 ballots for Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, go to decaturdaily.com.

