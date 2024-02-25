Voter says he’s supporting Trump despite Trump’s indictments. Hear why
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
CNN’s Boris Sanchez speaks with a voter in South Carolina who explains his decision to support former President Donald Trump.
CNN’s Boris Sanchez speaks with a voter in South Carolina who explains his decision to support former President Donald Trump.
Trump notched another primary victory, but Haley was clear that she would continue her campaign.
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley faced off in South Carolina Saturday.
Nikki Haley is making a pragmatic argument that Donald Trump is a fatally flawed candidate who endangers handing the presidency to Democrats for another term.
Why the former president’s views on the European alliance are so controversial.
Next up: Michigan's Republican primary on Feb. 27.
The nationwide housing affordability crisis drove creative solutions, bringing together seniors and families that need extra support and community.
Evict the grit with these simple yet great brushes.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
The pitch clock with runners on base will decrease from 20 to 18 seconds.
The Atlanta Hawks announced that Onyeka Okongwu will be re-evaluated after the two weeks.
Rising salaries and endorsement earnings have opened up a new opportunity for retired athletes: minority sports team ownership.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
A clerk for the New York County Supreme Court enters in the judgment for former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and New York Attorney General Letitia James submits paperwork that starts a 30-day countdown until Trump is forced to begin paying off the $464,576,230 civil judgment against him.
Brown has delivered the two best receiving seasons in franchise history since the 2022 trade.
After promising to fix Gemini's image generation feature and then pausing it altogether, Google has published a blog post offering an explanation for why its technology overcorrected for diversity.
It is also a very topical one: "The greatest source of liquidity now is going to be continuation funds," VC Roger Ehrenberg predicted in a recent episode of the 20VC podcast. Continuation funds, which are common in private equity [PE] but rare in venture capital, are a secondary investment vehicle that allows them to “reset the clock” for several years on some assets in old funds by selling them to a new vehicle that they also control. This helps a VC fund’s backers, known as “limited partners,” to roll over their investment or exit.
The stories you need to start your day: What to expect from South Carolina’s primary, the moon landing and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Expert advice comparing the 2024 Ford Maverick and 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz's fuel economy, safety, specs, features and technology.
Stellantis, the automaker that owns 14 brands including Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, and autonomous vehicle technology company Waymo are not only still working together, the companies are deepening the partnership, CEO Carlos Tavares told TechCrunch in a recent interview. "When you reach the destination, how do you take the parcel out of the van?" Tavares said in a wide-ranging interview. Tavares played coy on the important what, where and when details.
The week's headlines, now in video form!