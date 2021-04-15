'Voter suppression' or 'voter fraud'? A Quinnipiac poll shows Democrats and Republicans are totally split on which is the real threat.

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Voting booths
Table top voting booths are stored at the Allegheny County Election Division warehouse on the Northside of Pittsburgh, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Republicans and Democrats are almost identically split on whether they think voter fraud or voter suppression is a bigger issue in the US, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

The poll, published on Thursday, found that 49% of the Americans questioned said voter suppression was a bigger issue, while 42% said voter fraud was a bigger issue.

When broken down by party lines, 83% of Democrats said voter suppression while only 13% said voter fraud, and 82% of Republicans said fraud and 11% said suppression.

Independents were more closely split, with 47% saying voter suppression posed a bigger threat while 44% chose voter fraud.

The poll was published amid a Republican-led push for legislation on voter restriction in several states.

Read the original article on Business Insider

