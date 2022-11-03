Voters in 5 states will protect or ban abortion rights on Election Day. Here's what to know.

Voters across the nation this year are being asked to weigh in on a record number of ballot initiatives on abortion rights.

Ballot questions in California, Michigan and Vermont would bolster abortion rights protections in their state constitutions. On the other side, Kentucky's ballot question would reject any constitutional right to abortion and the Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act would subject medical providers to fines and prison if they don't provide life-saving care to infants, including those "born alive after an abortion."

Abortion-related state referendums have heightened significance after the Supreme Court in June overturned a national right to abortion and left the decision to the states. To date, 44 states prohibit abortion at some point during a pregnancy, with 12 having near-total bans and two others where it is not available, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Those 14 states are home to more than 19 million women of reproductive age.

The midterm abortion battles come after Kansas voters in August resoundingly rejected an initiative that would have declared the state constitution did not include any right to abortion.

The six abortion-related initiatives, counting Kansas, constitute the highest number of ballot questions in a year, according to Guttmacher, which supports abortion rights and provides research, policy analysis and public education on sexual and reproductive health issues

Constitutional issue: Kentucky voters could explicitly ban the right to abortions with state constitution amendment

Political involvement: Conservative men dominate the politics of abortion access. Where are the progressive men?

Here's what you need to know about abortion votes this November:

Will voters ban abortion in Kentucky?

Kentucky, a reliably red state that has a Democratic governor, has a ballot proposal that declares nothing in the state constitution creates a right to abortion or requires the government to pay for one. That echoes the situation in Kansas in terms of both the state's political structure and in the anti-abortion goal of its initiative. The Kansas measure failed by 18 percentage points.

Story continues

Abortion-rights supporters cheer as the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment fails on Aug. 2, 2022.

Kentucky had in place a trigger ban prohibiting abortion in nearly all cases except for the mother's life after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ballot measure seeks to cement an explicit abortion ban.

Alesha Doan, a professor in the department of women, gender and sexuality studies at the University of Kansas, sees another parallel between the two states that might foreshadow the outcome in Kentucky: a disconnect between state legislators and voters.

In Kansas, "you have the statehouse that is aggressively anti-abortion. And it is out of step where the majority of Kansans are on the issue," she said.

Will voters protect abortion rights in Michigan?

When the Supreme Court overturned a national right to abortion, some Michigan county prosecutors pushed to revive a strict 1931 abortion ban that became unenforceable after the 1973 Roe decision but remained on the books.

A state judge issued a permanent injunction against the 1931 law, but supporters say Proposal 22-3, which would establish an individual right to reproductive freedom in the state constitution, is needed to protect abortion rights against the 1931 ban and other potential state restrictions.

Old laws return? After Roe v. Wade, abortion bans from the 1800s became legal matters in these states

Abortion rights supporters and abortion opponents gathered in front of Planned Parenthood in Livonia, Michigan, on June 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and a constitutional right to abortion.

Young voters are particularly strong in supporting the reproductive rights amendment, but they are also less likely to vote in a non-presidential election compared to older, more conservative voters, said Ken Kollman, a political science professor at the University of Michigan.

"If we're going to see a spike in turnout, it's going to come on the abortion rights side," which could help Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is running for reelection, in the closely divided state, Kollman said. Elections to the state Supreme Court, which currently has a Democratic majority and plays a major role in interpreting abortion law, also are significant, he said.

Will voters make abortion a constitutional right in California and Vermont?

California state law currently provides for access to abortion, but supporters say Proposition 1 would strengthen those protections by enshrining them in the state constitution.

Opponents say the lack of any mention of viability, a point in the pregnancy after which abortion generally would not be allowed under earlier Supreme Court rulings, could expand the time frame to obtain an abortion in the state.

Similarly, Vermont voters will decide whether to guarantee an individual's "personal reproductive freedom" in the state constitution. Vermont, like California, already ensures abortion rights through state law.

What will voters in Montana do about infants' rights?

Montana's legislative referendum, LR-131, which would enact the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, doesn't deal specifically with abortion, but it shares the tenets of the anti-abortion movement.

It would designate "infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion (as) legal persons," and require medical providers to administer life-saving care, subjecting violators to up to $50,000 in fines and 20 years in prison.

Supporters say the act would protect innocent life, while opponents say it would hinder doctors from providing appropriate care and interfere with the time parents can spend with an infant who isn't able to survive. The state already has a law criminalizing infanticide.

What does Kansas tell us about voters and abortion rights?

The outpouring of opposition in Kansas suggests amendments restricting abortion rights can stir greater voter passion, Doan said.

"I think there is usually a more heightened awareness when a right is taken away versus a right being protected," she said.

Kollman, however, cautions against trying to glean too much from the Kansas result.

"People who are opposed to abortion rights got caught off guard there," he said. "I don’t think they're going to get caught off guard again."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will voters support abortion? These 5 states are voting on freedom