Voters take advantage of early voting; select Biden, Trump as presidential representatives

Lenawee County’s election officials said Wednesday morning they are pleased with how smoothly all available voting options for voters went as part of the February 2024 presidential primary election.

Besides the physical polling locations being open to voters across the county on Election Day Feb. 27, Lenawee County was among the rest of the counties in Michigan that offered nine days of early voting starting on Feb. 17. The early voting period concluded on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Early voting was included in Proposal 2 in 2022, which was approved by 60% of voters statewide. It received support from 51.65% of Lenawee County voters. Along with the nine days of early voting, voters were able to vote in person on Election Day and by absentee ballot.

“We were really pleased with the results and the turnout (of voters) considering the newness (of early voting) and the historically low voter turnout from the presidential primary,” Michelle Bates with Lenawee County’s election department said. “The more voter education we have, we will get better, and we are already looking forward to August.”

Aug. 6 is the next countywide election date on the calendar; this being the primary election. Early voting will be utilized again for the August primary. Those dates being July 27 through Aug. 4.

The 2024 general election will be Nov. 5. Early voting for the final election of this year will be from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.

Unofficial results from the Feb. 27 presidential primary election are posted online to electionlenawee.com. The final tallies from Tuesday’s election were tabulated and uploaded online at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Bates said. Now, the county will conduct the certification process of the election through canvassing. The canvassing process began at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Bates said, and election officials anticipate it to continue for the remainder of the week.

Canvassing of the election will certify that all in-person votes, all absentee ballot votes and all early voting ballots are properly tabulated.

Lenawee County’s nine days of early voting took place daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Human Services Building in Adrian, 1040 S. Winter St. A total of 394 registered county voters utilized the early voting days, Bates said. Fairfield Township, which held its own early voting location at its township hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., registered 39 early voters over the nine days.

On the first day of early voting, two voters were right in line at 9 a.m. Feb. 17, Bates said. Feb. 20, Tuesday, was the county’s best day for early voting with 63 voters utilizing the service last week.

“(With early voting) we didn’t anticipate having a huge rush of voters at the doors,” Bates said. “Location turned out to be everything. The human services building is a location that a lot of people are familiar with. It gets visited a lot and it gets a lot of traffic daily.”

Comments from voters were generally positive when it came to early voting. Some people, Bates recalled, said they like the ease and accessibility of early voting. Others mentioned how the nine days of early voting fit within their busy work or travel schedules.

“Voters had good things to say about the early voting process, as well as its ease and flow,” Bates said. “There are plenty of people who still like the availability of being able to fill out their ballot at the kitchen table after doing their election homework, or standing in line at their polling location and submitting their ballot into the tabulator themselves. Regardless of how they vote, every vote counts.”

All 41 of Lenawee County’s voting precincts reported their totals to the clerk’s office Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Of the county’s 80,220 voters, 17,371 votes were cast, roughly coming out to 21.65% of the voting population participating in the presidential primary.

Typically, Bates said, voter turnout numbers are not generally high for presidential primaries. There are several reasons for this, she added, including a lack of countywide issues on the ballot and several voters who don’t want to select a straight party ballot.

Incumbent President Joe Biden was Lenawee County’s top choice when it came to the Democratic representative for President of the United States. Biden received 4,485 votes with the next highest Democratic vote getter being “uncommitted” with 613 votes. Marianne Williamson (196 votes) and Dean Phillips (137) were additional names on the Democratic ticket.

Former President Donald Trump was the clear choice in Lenawee County for the Republican nomination, earning 8,604 votes. Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, tabbed 2,555 Lenawee County votes. “Uncommitted” Republican votes came out to 328.

Only two proposals were on the ballot in Lenawee County for this election, those being operating millage renewal requests for Blissfield Community Schools and the Columbia School District. Both measures were approved by voters.

Blissfield’s operating millage renewal was approved with 859 “yes” votes to 609 “no” votes. Columbia’s was approved by Lenawee voters with 185 “yes” votes to 145 “no” votes. In total, with votes registered in Jackson County and Hillsdale County, Columbia's millage was approved 1,576-1,065.

The operating millage renewals are 18-mill, non-homestead requests. Blissfield's proposal asked to renew its operating millage through 2028, and Columbia, which boundaries into Lenawee County but is a Jackson County school district, asked to renew its millage through 2029.

The 18 mills are levied on businesses, rental properties and second homes, not on homeowners' primary residences. The owner of property with a taxable value of $100,000 would pay $1,800 in taxes. The operating millages account for about 10% of school districts' revenue and are used for expenses such as salaries, textbooks and utility bills.

