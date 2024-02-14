Voters approve $147M in bonds for Edmond Public Schools

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Two bond issues totaling $147 million in school funding for Edmond Public Schools (EPS) were approved by voters on Tuesday.

Proposition 1 passed with 79.63% voting yes, and 79.89% voted yes on Proposition 2.

As the third-largest public school district in the state, almost 26,000 students in total are enrolled across 30 EPS campuses.

School boards, city councils, propositions and more on February ballot

The newly-approved bonds will help fund several projects for the district, including:

Construction of a new elementary and phase 1 of a middle school on land the district owns at the Southeast corner of Air Depot and Covell

A new Freshman Academy at Edmond Santa Fe High School

A new Transition Academy for our special needs students age 18-21

Completion of the third and final phase of Scissortail Elementary

Classroom additions at Boulevard Academy

A new safe room at the Edmond Early Childhood Center

Instructional materials district-wide

Technology materials district-wide

New buses for our transportation department

A new Smart Tag system for our buses

EPS Superintendent Dr. Angela Grunewald commented on the successful bond propositions.

We are grateful for the continued support of the Edmond community. Tonight marks 62 consecutive bond issues that have passed in Edmond which highlights how much our community values public education. Our current and future students and staff members will greatly benefit from the results of today’s election. We could not be more excited to bring these projects to life in the coming months and years. Every Edmond school and every Edmond student will benefit from these projects. Our students, staff members and community will be proud of their district and the progress this vote will allow EPS to continue to make. Dr. Angela Grunewald, Edmond Public Schools Superintendent

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.