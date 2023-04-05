Voters approve Ashwaubenon School District's $19.5 million referendum, saving teachers from layoffs

ASHWAUBENON ― Voters approved the Ashwaubenon School District's $19.5 million operational referendum Tuesday, saving the district from laying off over 30 teachers and making deep budget cuts.

Voters approved the referendum at 61% with 3,070 votes, according to the Brown County unofficial election results.

The operational referendum will allow the district to levy an additional $3.9 million in property taxes over the next five years.

In Wisconsin, school districts are limited in the amount of funding they have access to. Revenue limits are state-imposed caps on how much school funding can be generated via property taxes and state aid.

If state aid to a school district increases, the amount a school district can levy for property taxes decreases, but the district's revenue remains the same. That's why districts must go to referendum if they want additional spending dollars above the revenue limit.

What would the money go toward?

The additional money would go toward covering the district's general operations.

As with most school districts, about 80% of the budget goes toward staff salary and benefits. A large portion of the money would go toward maintaining current staffing levels, Assistant Superintendent of Schools Keith Lucius previously told the Press-Gazette.

The district will be able to keep 31 teaching positions with the referendum funding, but there still might be some layoffs. The increased funding will also keep current class sizes and course offerings.

The referendum money will also help maintain sports and extracurricular opportunities for out-of-conference competitions.

The district also plans to use referendum funding to maintain one-to-one computer availability for students, Lucius said.

What will happen to Ashwaubenon taxes?

The district estimated there will be a maximum increase of $1.68 in the tax rate, about a 25.68% increase. The current tax rate is $6.54 per $1,000 of property valuation. Under that rate, the owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay about $1,308 in property taxes to the school district.

With the referendum passing, the tax rate will be $8.22 per $1,000 valuation of property, based on what the current tax rate is. For a $200,000 home, a resident could expect to pay $1,644 in property taxes to the district.

Any change to the tax rate wouldn't take place until the next tax cycle.

If the state does increase funding for schools in the next state budget, the district won't levy for the full $3.9 million, Lucius said.

While the district cannot collect property taxes above the revenue limit without voter approval, it can always levy less.

Why does the district need this money now, and why $3.9 million?

There is a lot up in the air with school finance as the state budget is being decided.

The Legislature could increase how much aid schools get or could increase school revenue limits, meaning schools could levy additional dollars. It could keep both the same, increase one or decrease both.

All these variables means school districts don't know exactly how much money will be available for next year, making budgeting a challenge.

But by law, districts have to give teachers and staff layoff notices in April — before the state budget is decided. Without the referendum funding, the district wouldn't be able to support its existing level of operations and staff as inflation continues, Lucius said.

That's why the district is asked voters to approve the referendum in this election cycle: So the district will know whether it will have enough money to support its current staffing levels before layoff notices are required.

Lucius said the district calculated how much the state would need to increase the district's revenue limit by to keep up with inflation. That came to almost $5 million, he said.

The state Legislature has not adjusted revenue limits to keep up with inflation since 2009, according to a memo from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau obtained by the Press-Gazette.

Based on community input, the district decided to decrease the amount sought through the referendum from $4.9 million to $3.9 million, which means that there could still be budget cuts despite the referendum passing, Lucius said.

The district asked for five years of increased operational revenue because it isn't confident the state will increase the revenue limit to make up for all the years it hasn't kept pace with inflation, Lucius said.

"Unless something changes at the state level to help us recover this money, in five years, we're most likely going to have to come back to the taxpayers again," he said.

