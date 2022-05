Delish Videos

Carolyn Robb was the personal chef to Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry and the FIRST female chef for Prince Charles & his family. Chef Robb takes us through some of the royal family's favorite desserts and treats while regaling us with stories of what it was like working for the most famous and influential family in the world. In this, our first episode of our second season, we're taking a look at melting moments, a typical treat that would be served at afternoon tea time events fit for a queen! Queen Elizabeth II that is.