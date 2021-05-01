Voters care about bin collections, not Boris Johnson’s flat, says Tory chief

A controversial update of the decor in the Prime Minister's flat was reportedly inspired by a desire to get rid of the "John Lewis furniture nightmare" left over by Theresa May - PA

Voters care more about whether bins are being emptied rather than who has paid for Boris Johnson’s flat to be decorated, the co-chairman of the Conservative Party has said.

Amanda Milling insisted that the party’s donations were being spent on campaigning ahead of next week's 'Super Thursday' local and regional elections.

Ms Milling was speaking on the campaign trail in Hartlepool to The Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast last week, just 24 hours before the Electoral Commission launched an inquiry into whether party funds were used to pay for the redecoration. The Prime Minister has insisted that the watchdog will find no wrongdoing.

Asked if she could guarantee that party money was not spent on the flat, Ms Milling said: “Donations are absolutely focused on campaigning on the ground in seats like this in Hartlepool, but also the elections across the country.

“And from my point of view, I'm really enjoying getting out on the doorstep and talking to residents, because what's really important to them?

“It is the things which we're talking about for these local elections, who fills the potholes, who empties the bins, who keeps your streets safer.”

Ms Milling, pictured below, repeatedly denied any wrongdoing over how the flat’s renovations were funded.

Conservative co-chairman Amanda Milling - Asadour Guzelian/Guzelian Ltd

She said: “The donations that are made to our party are all important to us, focusing on campaigning.

“All our donations are reported to the electoral commission and transparently and published in that way.”

Asked directly if the work on the flat was paid for by the Tory party, Ms Milling said: “The Prime Minister has paid for the refurbishment.”

Ms Milling insisted the row over the 11 Downing Street flat was one for the Westminster ‘bubble’ and not for members of the public preparing to vote on Thursday.

She said: “On the doorstep people are firmly focused on the issues in terms of the local area.

“I was in Sandwell only yesterday and there was a gentleman talking to us about the trees, the road, the speeding. That was his complete focus.”

The time people had spent at home during the three national lockdowns over the past year had meant that they were more focused on local services, she said.

“If you think about the last 12 months, we've all been staying at home following the rules," Ms Milling added. "We've really noticed those things. We noticed when the bin came to get collected, we noticed those potholes.”

Tories hopeful of shock Hartlepool win

Tory sources are increasingly hopeful of pulling off a shock victory in the Hartlepool by-election, the first time the party would have held the seat since 1974.

One said: “The numbers coming out of Hartlepool privately are saying they think they are going to romp it. They are getting this twin bounce of the vaccine and getting Brexit done.”

However, Ms Milling said: “This is a very, very tough ask. This is a seat that has been a Labour seat for decades. We didn't win it in 2019 despite winning seats in the region.

“But in Jill [Mortimer], we got a great candidate and we're working really hard to make sure she gets elected on May 6.”

Asked what a Tory win would mean for the Government, she added: “If we were to win here, that would be a huge victory because it's been in Labour hands for such a long time.

“But we're campaigning hard to make sure that the people of Hartlepool understand the benefits of having a Conservative representative.

“We've been delivering on the commitments that we made in the 2019 election. We've delivered on Brexit.”

'This is a difficult election for us'

Tory strategists are expecting the Tories to lose more than 1,000 seats in Thursday’s local elections given the high point the party are starting from and historic low point Labour are starting from, with a government 11 years into power.

Ms Milling said: “This is a really difficult election for us. And it's a bumper set of elections.”

She added: “In these elections we are starting from a very high base. We outperformed in the last set of local elections while Labour and the Lib Dems have underperformed and we’re expecting to see a post-Corbyn bounce and a Lib Dem revival.

“We are likely to lose a significant number of seats this time round - but we are fighting tooth and nail across the country to keep hold of great Conservative councils, councillors, PCCs and mayors.”

A Labour source also tried to manage expectations, saying: “This is a big set of elections. We’re fighting for every vote but we have always said it’s going to be tough.

“We experienced our worst [general election] defeat since 1935 in December 2019. It is going to take time to win back that trust, and that’s been made all the more difficult by the pandemic.

“Make no mistake, this will be a pandemic election. Whether you’re in Hartlepool, Scotland or London, that’s still the dominant issue."

Listen to Christopher Hope's full interview with Amanda Milling on Chopper's Politics podcast using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.