Voters challenge former Carbondale mayor's right to run for election

Mar. 10—Three Carbondale residents want former Mayor Joe Vadella thrown off the Democratic primary election ballot for mayor.

John Masco Jr., Laurel Masco and Kristina Kemble say the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas should remove Vadella from the ballot because of his 1990s criminal convictions.

Their challenge says Vadella pleaded guilty in 1998 to forgery, a crime of deceit or falsehood, which the state Supreme Court has ruled makes someone ineligible to hold a public office, attorney Christopher Cullen argues on the Mascos' and Kemble's behalf. Cullen filed the challenge Friday. No hearing date has been set.

Vadella, 65, is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor against City Clerk Michele Bannon and cleaning business owner Maria Lawler. The primary is May 16.

Vadella said he's eligible to run and serve under the 1998 plea agreements that ended his case, which centered on tampering with absentee ballots during the May 1997 primary election for district justice in the Carbondale area. Vadella's brother, James, was a district justice candidate.

Vadella pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of harassing a witness and resigned as mayor as part of a plea bargain. A federal judge sentenced him to four months in prison and four months of house arrest.

In Lackawanna County Court, he pleaded guilty to tampering with public records, forgery and two absentee ballot law violations — all misdemeanors, according to court records. A judge sentenced him to pay a $1,000 fine and serve three to nine months in jail, with the term running at the same time as his federal sentence.

In November, county Judge Michael Barrasse denied Vadella's petition to clear his record after Vadella didn't appear for a hearing on the request and prosecutors argued he was ineligible to have the record cleared.

As part of his plea, Vadella said he agreed not to run for office while serving his sentence but not beyond that. He said the Supreme Court ruled people convicted of felonies are barred from holding public office, but not people guilty of misdemeanors.

"There should be no question" he can run, Vadella said. "I didn't actually do any crimes. They were squeezing me because they were going to put my brother in jail for four years. Family being family, I did what I had to do."

Cullen's challenge provides a transcript of Vadella's county court guilty plea.

County Judge James Walsh went through each charge in detail, including the forgery count, with Vadella.

"And all the information contained therein is true and correct to the best of your knowledge," Walsh said.

"Yes," Vadella replied.

In another challenge, Clarks Green Council President David J. Rinaldi seeks to remove Democratic candidate Olga Trushina from the ballot for four 4-year borough council seats. Rinaldi contends Trushina filed her financial interest statement with the borough on Wednesday, a day after the deadline.

