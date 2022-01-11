Voters Challenge Madison Cawthorn's Reelection Bid On Constitutional Grounds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A group of North Carolina voters took dramatic legal action against Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-N.C.) reelection bid on Monday, arguing that the Constitution prohibits insurrectionist lawmakers from holding office.

The nonprofit Free Speech For People filed a challenge with the North Carolina State Board of Elections on behalf of 11 North Carolina voters, stating that Cawthorn has violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Section 3 says that no person may hold political office “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” The section was initially aimed at lawmakers who had plotted or battled against the U.S. government during the Civil War.

The challenge says Cawthorn urged his supporters to “threaten” and “intimidate” members of Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. It also notes that Cawthorn and his staff were “in close contact” with organizers of the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and that Cawthorn himself spoke at that rally that day.

Efforts to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results “amounted to an insurrection,” the challenge adds.

“Publicly available evidence, including Rep. Cawthorn’s statements and reports that he or his office coordinated with the Jan. 6 organizers, establish reasonable suspicion that Rep. Cawthorn aided the insurrection, thereby disqualifying him from federal office,” said Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech For People.

Cawthorn did not deny the accusations in the suit, but complained he was being attacked by “left-wing activists.” He tweeted: “I won’t be stopped. Help me fight back!”

He later added: “The woke mob won’t stop me.”

A handful of Democratic politicians and some constitutional law experts believe the 14th Amendment could also be used to stop Donald Trump from running for president again.

Trump told supporters at the Jan. 6 rally to march on the Capitol, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” It took him more than three hours to take any action to quell the violence at the Capitol that erupted after the rally.

Cawthorn, who’s running in the newly created 13th Congressional District, has vigorously pushed baseless claims of a rigged presidential election and has also urged the use of violence.

He gloated in November after teenager Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in Wisconsin of fatally shooting two protesters and injuring a third, urging all Americans to “be armed, be dangerous.”

At a GOP event last August, he warned of “bloodshed” if elections “continue to be rigged,” even though Trump’s own Justice Department and election security officials insisted that no widespread voter fraud occurred in 2020.

Last year, Cawthorn also accused American society of aiming to “de-masculate” young men and pleaded with mothers: “If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be a monster.”

Read the challenge to Cawthorn’s candidacy here. Free Speech For People’s video about the challenge is up top.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Carolina voters file suit to disqualify Cawthorn from running for reelection

    A group of 11 North Carolina voters filed a legal challenge to disqualify Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running for a second term, arguing his involvement in a rally preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill constitutionally bars him from waging another campaign. Lawyers for the 11 voters filed the suit to the State Board of Elections, contending that Cawthorn's comments in the speech shortly preceding the insurrection violate the 14th...

  • His election loss stunned Democrats. Now he might run for governor.

    New Jersey Democrat Steve Sweeney is pushing big bills in final days, opening up a think tank and telling power players he’s going to run for governor in 2025.

  • Former Trump aides detail just how influential Fox News hosts were in his White House

    Former Trump aides detail just how influential Fox News hosts were in his White House

  • North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

    A group of North Carolina voters urged state officials Monday to disqualify U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn as a congressional candidate, citing his participation in a rally last January in Washington that questioned the presidential election outcome and preceded the Capitol riot. Cawthorn's office quickly condemned the candidacy challenge, filed on behalf of 11 voters before the State Board of Elections, which oversees the scrutiny of candidates’ qualifications. The voters contend that Cawthorn, a Republican who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with an amendment in the U.S. Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War.

  • Florida sent scarce COVID-19 therapy to a private Broward clinic before Jackson Memorial

    Florida shipped a scarce new COVID-19 monoclonal antibody drug to treat the most vulnerable of patients — those with cancer or organ transplants whose immune systems don’t respond well to a vaccine — to a private clinic in Broward County before sending the therapeutic to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, which runs the largest solid organ transplant center in the Southeastern United States and provides follow-up care to thousands of immuno-compromised patients.

  • Republican Sen. Mike Rounds rejects Trump's claims about 2020: 'The election was fair'

    "We simply did not win the election as Republicans for the presidency," the South Dakota senator said on ABC's "This Week."

  • Betty White died from complications of a stroke she had 6 days prior, according to a new report

    The actress and comedian's cause of death was listed as a cerebrovascular accident on her death certificate, TMZ reported.

  • Boebert, Clyde fined for defying House floor mask mandate

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) has been fined at least $58,000 for repeatedly violating rules requiring lawmakers to wear masks on the House floor during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has been fined $500, the House Ethics Committee revealed Monday.The Ethics Committee further disclosed that a third Republican, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa), was also fined for not wearing a mask. Clyde and his fellow Georgia...

  • Republican lawmakers don't like odds of potential 7-1 Missouri congressional redistricting map

    Several members of the Missouri House redistricting committee said the proposal was unlikely to survive the Senate and possible court intervention.

  • Mike Lindell Started a New Election ‘Hub,’ and It’s Run by Two Jan. 6 Riot Attendees

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s been a year since Joe Biden was sworn in as president, but pillow magnate Mike Lindell is still spending big to promote election crackdowns and to support Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was rigged. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Lindell says he’s bleeding cash at a rate of a million dollars a month to support a host of groups and right-wing activists.To add to the bill, the staunch Trump ally says he is shelling o

  • Virginia police believe they have found a fifth victim of the alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer

    Police believe that 35-year-old Anthony Robinson used dating apps to lure his victims to their deaths and transported their remains in shopping carts.

  • Seth Meyers Returns from COVID to Destroy Ted Cruz’s ‘Pathetic’ Tucker Carlson Groveling

    NBC“Well, here we are again,” Seth Meyers said from his fifth remote location since the beginning of the pandemic on his latest episode of Late Night. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Meyers abruptly canceled several shows before returning to work while still under quarantine Monday night.The host went on to joke that when he tested positive, “I tried to get my hands on some of that horse paste, but they were out of it at my local feed store,” referring to ivermectin. So instead he

  • Russia Airs Bizarre Jan. 6 Spectacle Featuring Ashli Babbitt’s Mom

    Samuel Corum/Getty ImagesOn the anniversary of the attempted Jan. 6 insurrection, Russian state TV reporter Denis Davydov was lurking at the Capitol, working on a special that aired on Sunday night. The broadcast featured a clip of Davydov approaching Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD)—a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot—with a question: “It is believed that Jan. 6 was a planned attack by the FBI and radical Democrats. Are you investigating this?” In response, Raskin cuts

  • State of emergency declared in Virginia after record COVID-19 surge

    Gov. Ralph Northam (D) declared a limited state of emergency for Virginia on Monday to alleviate pressure on hospitals after the state has counted record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent days. The governor announced the emergency order that aims to boost hospital capacity and support "exhausted" health care workers after Virginia counted its highest daily COVID-19 hospital admissions on Friday. The order designed to provide...

  • Lisa Murkowski Mocks Trump’s ‘Very Bizarre’ Endorsement Of Alaska Governor

    "The difference is my endorsement is not for sale," the GOP senator said of the former president's ultimatum to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

  • Kendall Jenner Has FINALLY Addressed Her "Blatantly Disrespectful" Wedding Guest Dress

    Apparently she asked the bride for permission to wear it in advance, so...View Entire Post ›

  • Judge lets Republican-led election review proceed in Wisconsin

    A Wisconsin judge ruled on Monday that a Republican-led election review in the Badger State can proceed after the state's Democratic attorney general sought to end the probe.The ruling relates to an investigation led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, a Republican, that is reviewing the state's results from the 2020 presidential election.President Biden won Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College votes by just more than 20,000...

  • The Chicago Teachers Union Takes Kids and Parents Hostage

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAmerica’s latest mental health crisis is kids and parents with PTSD over public school closures—the ones they’ve already been through, and the thought that more shutdowns are on the horizon.While other cities brace for the worse, Chicago is getting there. The nation’s third-largest school district is in the grip of a hostage crisis orchestrated by the Chicago Teachers Union.The crisis isn’t limited to the district’s 340,000 students and

  • Former Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Isheem Young commits to Ole Miss as transfer

    Former Iowa State safety Isheem Young committed to Ole Miss Monday. Young was the Big 12 co-Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2020.

  • Klay Thompson with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 01/09/2022