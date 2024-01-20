Voters to decide on $49M bond for Becton Regional High. It would pay for these projects

EAST RUTHERFORD — Becton Regional High School's proposed $49.2 million bond vote will be the subject of four public information sessions in February.

A vote on the three questions is scheduled for March 12.

The bond would cover the cost of new special education, trades and vocational space; buying property for a new gym; and renovating the current one.

A $55 million version of the proposal was defeated by voters in March 2022. The new referendum splits the proposal into three questions. The total cost of all three questions is $49.2 million.

The district serves students from East Rutherford, Carlstadt and Maywood, who attend on a send/receive basis. Only East Rutherford and Carlstadt residents will vote on the proposal. If approved, Maywood would contribute financially through an adjustment to their 10-year tuition contract.

Question 1 must be approved to enact yes votes for Questions 2 and/or 3:

Bond proposal split into three questions

Question 1: STEM/Special Education/Vocational space — $29.5 million. The new proposal reduces the addition from 90,000 square feet to 47,000 square feet, eliminating a new building for vocational training previously proposed across the street.

Question 2: New gym/renovation of existing gym — $12.8 million. Property would be purchased to build a new regulation size gymnasium, with renovations to the existing gym.

Combination STEM, vocational and special education addition proposed in Question 1 of three-part bond referendum vote March 12 by Becton Regional High School. Four public information hearings on the project will be offered in February.

Question 3: Expansion of Trades and Vocational Program Space — $7 million. Renovations are proposed to the school's annex building at 160 Paterson Ave.

Impact on property tax bill

The tax impact for East Rutherford homeowners with an average home value of $426,302 and Carlstadt homeowners with an average home value $445,779 would be $0.03 per $100 assessed valuation for Question 1, and $0.01 per $100 assessed valuation each for Questions 2 and 3.

That would be an average increased tax bill of $144 per year if Question 1 is approved, or $252 per year if all three questions are approved.

'Vast' public input after last bond was voted down

Superintendent Dr. Dario Sforza said the district undertook "vast and expansive" research and public input efforts to determine what elements of the project the public saw as the most valuable after the March 2022 referendum was defeated.

View of new gym proposed for west side of Becton Regional building proposed as Question 2 of upcoming March 12 referendum.

"The new proposals reflect the priorities expressed by community members of the regional high school district," Sforza said. "These proposals reflect what we heard from regional stakeholders and community members about what opportunities they want for future Becton Regional students."

The Board of Education will host four public information sessions before the March referendum vote and encourages Carlstadt and East Rutherford residents to participate. Public information sessions include:

Vocational and Trades Annex at 160 Paterson Ave. would be renovated if Question 3 of the Becton Regional March 12 referendum is approvedl

Feb. 1 : Public Zoom broadcast on Becton Website bectonhs.org, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 : Public Zoom broadcast, East Rutherford emphasis, on Becton website bectonhs.org, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13 : Carlstadt Public School Media Center, 550 Washington St., Carlstadt, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Public Zoom broadcast on Becton website bectonhs.org, 6:30 p.m.

