Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco

FILE - Menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products are displayed at a store in San Francisco on May 17, 2018. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA are underwriting an effort to repeal the state's ban on flavored tobacco sales. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
JULIE WATSON
·3 min read

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two years ago, California banned flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and cotton candy vaping juice, arguing that they mostly attracted kids and were especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic when youth deaths spiked from respiratory complications.

But the law never took effect. Tobacco giants, including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA, spent $20 million on a campaign that gathered enough signatures to put the issue to the voters.

Californians now will decide on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot whether to toss out the law or keep it.

The issue has set off a fierce fight. The tobacco companies are pushing hard to keep from being shut out of a large portion of California’s vast market. Meanwhile, supporters of the ban, who include doctors, child welfare advocates and the state’s dominant Democratic Party, say the law is necessary to put a stop to the staggering rise in teen smoking.

However, the California Republican Party wants to repeal the law, saying it would cause a giant loss in tax revenue. The independent Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates it could cost the state tens of millions of dollars to around $100 million annually.

If voters approve, California would become the second state in the nation to enact such a ban after Massachusetts. A number of cities, including Los Angeles and San Diego, have already enacted their own bans.

It’s already illegal for retailers to sell tobacco to anyone under 21. But advocates of the ban say flavored cigarettes and vaping cartridges are still too easy for teens to obtain. The ban wouldn't make it a crime to possess such products, but retailers who sold them to kids could be fined up to $250.

The ban, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support, would also prohibit the sale of pods for vape pens, tank-based systems and chewing tobacco, with exceptions made for hookahs, some cigars and loose-leaf tobacco.

The tobacco industry’s campaign has painted the ban as being especially bad for Black and Latino people, who use menthol at higher rates than others.

“It’s unfair for communities of color. Bad law. Bad consequences,” said one online banner ad paid for by RAI Services, a subsidiary of Reynolds American, which is the parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

But the ads drew a backlash from some Black leaders who call the campaign offensive.

“I am insulted that the tobacco industry would make an effort to make us believe that mentholated cigarettes are part of African American culture, and that this is a discriminatory piece of legislation against Black people,” then-Assemblywoman Shirley Weber said before the Legislature voted on the ban. Weber, a San Diego Democrat who chaired the California Legislative Black Caucus, is now California's secretary of state.

So far the campaign to allow the law to take effect has raised more than $6 million, nearly four times more than the effort to stop it, according to state campaign finance records.

Some small neighborhood market owners favor repealing the law, calling it another blow to their businesses as they struggle to recover from a drop in sales during the pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

    The 21-year-old is due to appear in court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same complainant.

  • Alex Biston's Saturday Weather Forecast (Oct. 15)

    As a low pressure system moves through Southern California, CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston says to expect rain and some thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. As a result. there is a threat for mudslides in burn scar areas.

  • ‘Wrath Of The Math’: Jeru The Damaja’s Confident And Cool Classic

    The 1996 album was a worthy follow-up to Jeru's 'The Sun Rises in the East.'

  • Man drowns as storms batter Greek island of Crete

    A man drowned and there are reports of missing people as storms batter Crete, causing rivers to overflow and flooding locations across Greece's biggest island on Saturday. The worst damage seems to have been done in the seaside town of Agia Pelagia, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) northwest of Iraklio, Crete’s largest city. The state-run Athens News Agency said that a woman who was reportedly in the same vehicle is missing.

  • Former President Obama to hold Detroit-area rally for Whitmer, other Democrats

    Obama, who was president from 2009 to 2017, remains hugely popular with Democrats in Detroit and throughout Michigan. He is to visit Oct. 29.

  • 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs: Schedule, results through World Series

    Every game and final score for the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, including the wild-card round, LDS series, ALCS, NLCS and World Series.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records. The justices in a brief order denied Trump's Oct. 4 emergency request to lift a lower court's decision that prevented the arbiter from reviewing more than 100 documents marked as classified that were among the roughly 11,000 records seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Aug. 8. There were no publicly noted dissents by any of the nine justices to the decision, which came two days after the U.S. Justice Department urged them to deny Trump's request and keep the classified documents out of the hands of the arbiter, known as a special master.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

    With the S&P 500 down more than 25% this year, the stock market has not been a very attractive place for investors to be lately. If investors are still hesitant to put more money into the market, there are some attractive growth stocks available for as little as $20. Investors do not need a bucket full of money to buy shares of healthcare specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and rising cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY).

  • Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears

    Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, a football star making his first bid for public office. After campaigning in Atlanta on Oct. 28, Obama plans stops the following day in Detroit and Milwaukee for events to help get out the vote.

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Reacts to Negroni Sbagliato Viral Clip

    Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke revealed what it was like to become a meme after a video of Cooke asking D'Arcy what is their drink of choice went viral.

  • The issue in the Maricopa County attorney race isn't competence. It's direction

    Maricopa County attorney candidates Rachel Mitchell and Julie Gunnigle offer vastly different views of the criminal justice system we should have.

  • The Rams don't believe Matthew Stafford is their problem on offense. What is?

    "I think he needs more help," Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday. Here's where it could come from.

  • Why redistricting is such a hot topic in the leaked L.A. City Council audio

    The city of Los Angeles lets elected officials draw the lines of their own districts in the decennial redistricting process. That's why "asset gerrymandering" is a thing in L.A.

  • Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives

    President Joe Biden's recent announcement that he will pardon thousands of people for simple marijuana possession has shined a new spotlight on the legalization efforts in Arkansas and four other states.

  • California Becomes the First State to Ban Plastic Produce Bags

    The ban will go into effect on January 1, 2025

  • Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot

    Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents

  • Warnock and Walker face off in Georgia Senate race debate

    On Friday, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker went head-to-head in a contentious debate ahead of the November midterm elections. Abortion and personal matters were among the many topics discussed — here are some of the highlights.

  • Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: 'uncharted territory'

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons. McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the Rams' leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. McVay also said the team wanted to keep it ''in-house,'' later adding that the personal reasons cited for Akers' absence are ''more like we're dealing with things internally.

  • Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

    A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra talks EV vehicles and the economy

    GM CEO Mary Barra spoke to Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer about the auto giant's electric vehicle efforts, the broader economy, and what's been going on with the company's stock.