Voters to decide on fire district levy

Sep. 23—Voters in Kingsville, Sheffield and Monroe townships will decide the fate of a continuing 6.5-mill levy for the new Northeast Joint Fire District.

The district will include those townships, and provide fire and EMS protection for the townships.

Sheffield Township Trustee Ken Kister said the levy is very important.

"We're trying to combine three townships' fire and EMS together, so we can be 24/7, give better coverage," he said. "When this new levy gets put on, when passed, the actual township levies will go away, for fire and EMS."

The Sheffield and Monroe Fire departments have been working together for several months, staffing 16 hours a day, and the Kingsville Fire Department has had staffing when the other two departments do not, he said.

"Combined together, we'll have more control to be able to make things operate much cleaner, more efficiently," Kister said.

The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $227.50 per year. According to information from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections, the levy is expected to generate $699,000 per year.

Sheffield Township currently has 4.5 mills dedicated to fire and EMS, he said.

Kister said the current system would not be possible without American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Discussions have been ongoing for some time regarding the creation of a fire district that includes the three townships.

Kingsville Township Trustee Mike Cliff previously said trustees from all three townships approved a resolution to create the district. The board for the district consists of one resident and one trustee from each of the three townships, and a seventh member chosen by the six other board members.