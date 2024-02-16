Voters will decide on local government review

Feb. 16—City councils in Libby, Troy and the Lincoln County Commissioners both recently approved resolutions that will add another item to the June 4 primary election ballot.

The resolutions call for elections where voters will decide if the municipalities will conduct a local government review.

According to the state Constitution, each unit of local government must conduct a local election every 10 years to determine whether it will undertake a local review.

The question will be on the June 4 primary ballot.

If voters approve the resolution in Libby, a study commission including three members would be elected in the Nov. 5 general election. If voters give it the OK, a tax levy not exceeding $30,000 would support the 3-person study commission to examine the City of Libby government and submit recommendations on it.

City officials estimated the cost of putting the question on the ballot to be $8,000.

Council member Kristin Smith said, "It's an awesome way to review what is done."

For the county, the local study commission would include five members. According to the resolution, the cost to operate the commission would not exceed one mil, a cost of about $59,000.

Troy City Council will pass a resolution at next Tuesday's meeting to place the question on the ballot in June. If voters approve the local government review it would consist of a three-member local study commission and would not exceed $5,000.

In municipalities where voters approve establishing a study commission, citizens interested on being on it would file with the county election administrator. In addition, the Montana State University Local Government Center would provide training and support to municipalities that chose to do a review.

In November, study team members are either elected or appointed and take office the day the election is declared or certified. The committee would then organize, set meeting dates, develop a budget and decide if it will cooperate with another jurisdiction while considering consolidation or collaboration of services.

Following training by MSU, study commission members would receive assistance, training and community engagement from MSU, the Montana Association of Counties, Montana League of Cities and Towns.

Following its studies, the commission would either say no changes are needed or make recommendations for change to voters by November 2026.