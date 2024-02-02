Voters will decide on millions of dollars in school referendums this spring, including in Milwaukee, Mukwonago, more

Hamilton High School is in the Hamilton School District. The district recently earned a significantly exceeds expectations rating on its state report card from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The deadline for school boards to put referendums on the April 2 ballot was Jan. 23, and several Milwaukee area school districts have done just that.

Grafton, Greendale, Hamilton, Lake Country, Mukwonago, Milwaukee Public Schools, North Lake, Pewaukee and South Milwaukee voters will have to decide on referendums that will either improve their facilities or fund operational costs.

Here's what each of these referendums entails.

Grafton

What: Facilities referendum

How much: $11.14 million

Tax impact: flat; current tax rate is $7.42 per $1,000 of property value, which is expected to remain the same if the referendum passes

Scope of the project:

expand Long John Middle School: eight additional classrooms, plus additional set of restrooms, to accommodate moving fifth grade into the school; $6.748 million

remodel the cafeteria; relocate science room, cross cat and itinerant staff spaces and two sets of existing restrooms; $2.807 million

site work to replace parking eliminated by the addition and also outdoor play equipment; $1.585 million

Why it’s needed: to accommodate increased resident enrollment in the district

Additional information: Moving fifth grade to the middle school opens three classroom spaces for growth in elementary buildings

Last referendum: April 2017; voters approved $39.93 million for additions and remodeling at Grafton High School, remodeling and additions to Woodview and Kennedy elementary schools; demolishing and removing Grafton Elementary School; constructing a new district maintenance building; renovations to the district offices and other districtwide site work and infrastructure upgrades

Greendale

What: Operational referendum

How much: $12.5 million total; $2.5 million per year for five years starting in the 2024-25 school year and ending in the 2028-29 school year

Tax impact: 5-cent increase in the tax rate, from $8.29 per $1,000 of property value in 2023-24 to $8.34 per $1,000 if the referendum is approved.

The owner of a $250,000 house would pay an additional $12.50 annually in school taxes.

Why it’s needed: To maintain quality of educational programming

Additional information: District says its state-imposed revenue limits have not kept pace with inflation

Last referendum: November 2018; voters approved $33.8 million for capital projects at all five district schools, including classroom additions and renovations, the addition of multipurpose rooms at two elementary schools, HVAC work at all five schools and other additions and renovations," according to the DPI's referendum database

Hamilton

What: Two questions, one for operational expenses, the other for facilities

How much: $7.6 million for recurring operational expenses, and $25 million for facilities improvements

Tax impact: Increase of 49 cents per $1,000 of property value if both referendums are approved. The current tax rate is $6.91 per $1,000. That would increase to $7.40 per $1,000 with both referendums. The owner of a $400,000 home would pay an additional $196 in school taxes annually for both questions.

Scope of the operational referendum:

Help maintain current class sizes, staffing levels, academic course offerings and programs

Pay for increasing operational costs, such as heating schools, busing, etc.

Replace aging building systems throughout the district (roofs, HVAC, fire alarms) and install air conditioning at Willow Springs Learning Center

Scope of the facilities referendum:

Build an addition to expand Hamilton High School cafeteria, accommodating current enrollment and creating a commons space

Renovate applied engineering and technology, science and art classrooms at high school

Expand Templeton Middle School cafeteria, accommodating current enrollment and creating a commons space

Reconfigure bus and parent dropoff/pickup areas at Marcy, Maple Avenue and Lannon elementary schools to enhance safety, increase efficiency and improve traffic flow

Build an addition at Lannon Elementary School, accommodating current and future enrollment

Why it’s needed: To handle increased expenses, increased student enrollment, operational needs and infrastructure needs

Last referendum: February 2018; voters approved a $58.9 million referendum split into two questions. The first question asked for $57.4 million to build a new intermediate school, add 15 classrooms to Hamilton High School and renovate the high school's applied engineering technology areas. The second question approved $1.5 million in recurring funds to cover operational costs for the new intermediate school.

Lake Country

What: Two-question referendum; one question for operational expenses; the other for facilities improvements

How much: $16.7 million total. The first question seeks $7.2 million for recurring operational expenses. Funding would increase by $450,000 for the 2024-25 school year, $650,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, $850,000 for the 2026-2027 school year, $1.05 million for the 2027-2028 school year, $1.2 million for the 2028-2029 school year, $1.4 million for the 2029-2030 school year, and $1.6 million for the 2030-2031 school year.

The second question seeks $9.5 million for facilities improvements.

Tax impact: An additional $1.16 per $1,000 of property value more than the district's 2023-24 school tax rate of $2.56 per $1,000. That would bring the district's tax rate to $3.72 per $1,000, if both questions pass. The owner of a $300,000 home would pay an additional $348 in school taxes.

Scope of the operational referendum question: Provide funding for annual operational expenses

Scope of the facilities referendum question: Make improvements such as HVAC replacement, roofing and entry door efficiencies

Why it’s needed: The operational referendum would help meet current and future budget needs while maintaining educational services and staff. The facilities referendum would reduce operating costs and allow the savings to be put back into its budget to address student needs.

Last referendum: April 2001, when district voters rejected a proposed $700,000 referendum to purchase a parcel of land.

Milwaukee Public Schools

What: Operational referendum

How much: $252 million over four years: $140 million in 2024-25; $51 million in 2025-26; $47 million in 2026-27 and $14 million in 2027-28

Tax impact: An additional $2.16 per $1,000 of property value. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay $432 more in school taxes. If approved, the school tax rate would rise from $7.94 per $1,000 (tax of $1,588 for a $200,000 home) to $10.10 per $1,000 of property value next year (tax of $2,020 for a $200,000 home).

Scope of the operating referendum: To support educational programming such as career and technical education programs, attract and retain certified teachers and improve art, music, physical education and language programs

Why it's needed: MPS says it is facing a financial crisis because state funding is not keeping up with inflation. If the referendum fails, MPS says it would have to cut staff, programming and services.

Last referendum: April 2020. Voters passed an $87 million referendum providing funds that allowed the district to exceed its revenue limit to provide funds to hire teachers and staff and increase salaries, among other things.

Mukwonago

What: Facilities referendum

How much: $102.3 million

Tax impact: An additional 69 cents per $1,000 of property value over the district's 2023-24 school tax rate of $6.20 per $1,000. This would raise the overall school tax rate to about $6.89 per $1,000 of property value. The owner of a $300,000 home would pay $207 more annually in school taxes.

Scope of the project:

Build a new sixth- through eighth-grade middle school and demolish existing building

Renovate district's elementary schools to create space for 4-year-old kindergarten programs

Reconfigure grades districtwide

Reconfigure parking lot and dropoff areas at Big Bend Elementary School

Why it’s needed: The existing middle school building was built in 1954 with major building systems past service life and the need for extensive maintenance and renovations because of an inefficient layout, small classrooms, and narrow, congested hallways. The referendum would also help accommodate 4K programs at district elementary schools; address safety concerns at Big Bend Elementary School and reduce backups on Highway 164.

Last referendum: April 2016. Voters approved two questions: a $49.5 million facilities referendum that funded renovations, remodeling and improvements at Mukwonago High School and $7 million in funds for operational and maintenance expenses at Mukwonago High School.

North Lake

What: Operational referendum

How much: $3.4 million total: $850,000 per year for the next four years

Tax impact: An additional $1.06 per $1,000 of assessed property value in Year 1, $1 per $1,000 in Year 2, 93 cents per $1,000 in Year 3 and 88 cents per $1,000 in Year 4

The owner of a $400,000 home would see a school tax increase of about $424 in Year 1, $400 in Year 2, $372 in Year 3 and $352 in Year 4. The district's 2023-24 tax rate is $3.77 per $1,000 of property value.

Scope of the referendum: To cover operating costs, rising costs for expenses such as for transportation, utilities and special education, as well as the school's reduction in state aid

Additional information: The district says it has paid off debt from the previously approved $2.26 million referendum in November 2014.

Why it's needed: Inadequate state funding, inflation and other factors are causing rising costs , according to the district, which wants to avoid making significant cuts to staffing and student programming.

Last referendum: District voters rejected a proposed operational referendum in April 2023, which would have provided the district with an additional $3.6 million over three years

Pewaukee

What: Facilities referendum

How much: $28.5 million

Tax impact: an additional 28 cents per $1,000 of equalized value over the district's 2023-24 school tax rate of $6.85 per $1,000 of property value. A homeowner with a $300,000 home would pay an additional $84 annually in school taxes.

Scope of the project:

Additions and renovations to Pewaukee High School's career technical education and art spaces, and additional physical education and fitness spaces needed because the existing physical education/fitness spaces will be displaced by the renovations and additions to the career technical education and art areas

Roof and flooring replacements, replacement of air handling units and a solar installation

Why it's needed: The results of a community survey in October 2023 indicated support for renovations to Pewaukee High School's career and technical education and art spaces and district maintenance projects. The community survey was part of the district’s long-range facility planning process.

Last referendum: November 2018, when voters approved a $39.7 million facilities referendum that made Horizon Elementary School a third- through fifth grade school by moving third graders from Pewaukee Lake Elementary School; renovated Asa Clark Middle School to include sixth grade students; added a new gym at Horizon Elementary; and a new library, additional classroom spaces, renovations to student services and administrative office and enhancements to the secure entryway at Pewaukee High School and campus infrastructure improvements

South Milwaukee

What: Operational referendum

How much: $10 million total; $2 million in each of the next five years, starting in the 2024-25 school year and ending in the 2028-29 school year

Tax impact: an additional 4 cents per $1,000 of property value over the district's 2023-24 school tax rate of $7.95 per $1,000 of property value. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay an additional $8 annually in school taxes.

Scope of the referendum: Funds would cover operational and maintenance expenses, including for safety, educational programing, technology and staff retention

Why it's needed: The district wants to make security upgrades such as additional cameras; door locks requiring electronic keyfob swipes and improving traffic safety on 15th Avenue; address projected budget deficits; retain staff; enhance career exploration opportunities starting at the elementary level; and technology investments

Last referendum: November 2018, when voters approved $3.8 million in recurring funds to exceed the state revenue cap. The funds were distributed over six years: $875,000 in 2019; $550,000 in 2020; $575,000 in 2021; $300,000 in 2022; $725,000 in 2023 and $775,000 in 2024.

