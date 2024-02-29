Voters will decide whether gas-powered blowers can be used in Winter Park

Two years after banning gas leaf blowers in their city, Winter Park commissioners have decided to give voters the final word.

In a 3-2 vote Wednesday evening, city commissioners agreed to put the ban on the 2025 ballot, under threat that state Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Lake Mary Republican whose district includes Winter Park, would otherwise move to block all bans of the gas-powered lawn equipment across the state. Brodeur, who sided with disgruntled landscapers, has since pushed for the Senate to fund further study of gas vs. electric blowers.

Mayor Phil Anderson supported the ballot measure alongside Commissioners Sheila DeCiccio and Kris Cruzada. Commissioners Todd Weaver and Marty Sullivan voted against it.

“A mandate generally has the expectation that the vast majority of the residents are behind it and the best way to test that mandate is in an election,” Anderson said, before backing putting the measure on the ballot.

The city first adopted the ban in a unanimous vote two years ago, amid complaints from residents who were bothered by the shrill noise and environmentalists who were concerned by pollutants emitted from the devices.

At the time, as COVID-19 raged, people were home more and thus heard the noise more frequently in the many tree-lined neighborhoods of this tony Orange County burg.

Winter Park’s ban gave landscapers a two-year window to prepare, with the city not planning to enforce it until July of this year.

But when the calendar turned to 2024, and the threat of fines was near, landscapers pushed back, fearful of the costs associated with transitioning to an all-electric fleet and the associated charging infrastructure.

“My initial investment is $100,000 to get into these blowers,” said Chad Carter, a landscaper in opposition, Wednesday night.

After meeting with concerned landscapers about the impending enforcement earlier this year, the city council decided to delay fines another six months, pushing out enforcement to 2025.

Then, Brodeur, outraged that the city would implement such rules, filed an amendment to overturn the ban and others like it in Miami Beach, Palm Beach and elsewhere. Ultimately, he pulled back the proposal but threatened to bring it back if Winter Park didn’t walk it back.

Ahead of a city commission meeting this month, Brodeur and City Manager Randy Knight negotiated a compromise: if the city put a referendum in front of voters in 2025 to repeal the ban and further delay enforcement in the meantime, Brodeur wouldn’t refile the preemption amendment, regardless of the result.

But by Thursday, Brodeur had negotiated language into the Senate’s budget bill that keeps the pressure on. It allocates $100,000 to compare life cycles of gas-powered and battery-powered blowers, while also preventing local governments from amending or adopting bans on internal-combustion blowers for at least the next year, according to Jason Garcia, who writes the watchdog blog Seeking Rents.

“I think it’s recognition that perhaps they haven’t had the public’s best interest in mind,” Brodeur said in a text. “It also gives time to do a real impact study as to what that kind of decision would do.”

