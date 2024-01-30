Voters explain why Trump still gets their vote
NBC Campaign Embed Alex Tabot spoke with hundreds of voters in Iowa and New Hampshire about why they support former President Donald Trump as the presidential primary race continues.
NBC Campaign Embed Alex Tabot spoke with hundreds of voters in Iowa and New Hampshire about why they support former President Donald Trump as the presidential primary race continues.
Despite pressure to drop out, Haley insists she’ll keep campaigning for the nomination.
Economic data gives Biden an edge over Trump, but there's more to the story.
Live, town-by-town presidential election results from the 2024 New Hampshire primary.
The former president scored another win in his bid for the GOP nomination, but Haley vowed to stay in the race.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues this week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
The stories you need to start your day: Ron DeSantis’s suspended campaign, a ‘Bachelor’ Season 28 preview and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The first votes of the 2024 election cycle are just hours away.
Alphabet reports earnings after the bell. Here's what to expect from the company's fiscal fourth quarter results.
Trademark filings suggest Formula One is considering hosting a Grand Prix in Chicago, but one city officials says it's not happening.
The audio giant had pledged to improve its profitability beginning in 2023. On Tuesday, UBS analysts called its margin expansion "sustainable."
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index rose 5.1% from a year earlier.
Apple's new rules include charging developers a "Core Technology Fee" of €0.50 (around 54 cents) per install after an app reaches a 1 million download threshold for the year
Apple's latest Watch Series 9 is back down to its lowest price ever, just in time to help you keep going with those January fitness goals.
Hexa, the Paris-based startup studio that recently raised $22 million, is launching a new vertical focused on improving the healthcare system. Julien Méraud, a senior team member of the French unicorn startup Doctolib, is joining the startup studio. As a reminder, Hexa started its life as eFounders and originally focused specifically on B2B software-as-a-service startups.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
A former Activision executive is taking over at Blizzard as its new president. Johanna Faries was most recently general manager of Call of Duty.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe says the company's looking at an electric sports car for its 0 Series lineup, one that's light and fun to drive.