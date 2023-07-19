According to the Kitsap Sun, the State’s Commission on Judicial Conduct Judge Tracy Flood is accused of violating the State’s Code of Judicial Conduct “citing multiple complaints…” including “poor treatment of court staff…”. The list of complaints is lengthy and also noted that “multiple attorneys have ceased to practice in Bremerton Municipal Court.”

Attorney Tom Weaver, Ms. Floods election opponent to replace Judge James Doctor, appeared to have the best qualifications. Attorney Weaver was the past two-term president of the Kitsap Bar Association. And according to the Kitsap Sun, members of the Kitsap Bar Association gave a vote of confidence to attorney Tom Weaver to become the new Bremerton Municipal Court judge, preferring him as their first choice over attorney Tracy Flood, 60 votes to 13, in a poll.

Even the endorsement of former Judge Anna Laurie for Tom Weaver, didn’t seem to matter. Judge Laurie spent 15 years as a Superior Court Judge and witnessed firsthand the qualifications of Tom Weaver.Judge Flood certainly is entitled to her day in court. However, with all the problems and staff resignations that reportedly occurred during her term, for the good of the City, she should resign. Is a recall possible?

Jim McDonald, Bremerton

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Voters got it wrong on Bremerton's city judge