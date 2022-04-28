Voters’ Guide 2022: Cumberland County candidate for sheriff on crime, bail reform

Ennis Wright is the incumbent sheriff of Cumberland County. He faces one challenger in the Democratic primary, Lester Lowe. The winner of the primary will face Republican LaRue Windham in the general election.

Below is the candidate who responded to a questionnaire.

Lester A Lowe

Name: Lester A Lowe

Age: 60

Immediate family: Wife, seven children and 25 grandkids

Occupation: Retired law enforcement and U.S. Army

Elected office held: N/A

How would you describe the role of sheriff? What would you do in the job?

The role of sheriff is to be the head of the Sheriff's Office. To be an effective leader that is accountable of all employees as well as himself leading with integrity, honesty, trustworthiness, and to be a pillar of law enforcement. I would first address the rise in crime in Cumberland County by working with the chiefs of the other law enforcement agencies within my jurisdictions to better serve our communities by pulling our resources together.

Do you believe reform of the cash bail system is needed? Why or why not?

There are pros and cons with the cash bail system. My job is to house citizens waiting for trial in a safe environment. It is not in my authority to set cash bail bond that is up to the magistrate and judge.

What crimes have you identified as most prevalent in the county and how would you address them?

Homicide and gun crimes. I would implement a particular gunshot detective system that is currently being used in the city that targets the areas where a lot of gun crimes take place. The program detects, locates, and alerts police to gunfire it's called "ShotSpotter," and expand community watches to flow into the county.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voters’ Guide 2022: Meet the Cumberland County sheriff candidate