Voters guide to Election 2023

Oct. 12—A Shillington man has been arrested on charges he had child pornography on his computers, the Berks County district attorney's office said Thursday.

Mark Fishkin, 66, was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children relating to his possession of child porn. He surrendered Thursday, officials said.

The district attorney's office gave this account:

In July, county detectives received a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving an online child pornography file sharing incident.

Detectives learned an individual uploaded child pornography on June 24. They determined the account used, and the subscriber was later identified as Fishkin.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and went to his residence on Sept. 20. They seized a laptop computer and desktop computer.

Fishkin admitted to investigators that he had used both computers to view child pornography.

Detective analyzed the computers and recovered numerous files of child pornography.

He was taken to the Berks County Central Processing Center and was awaiting arraignment.