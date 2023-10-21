Voters guide to Election 2023 [Updated]

Oct. 21—ANNVILLE — After his team secured a share of a section title in football for the first time in program history, a jubilant Bruce Harbach greeted the Schuylkill Valley faithful with hugs as he exited a rain-soaked football field at Annville-Cleona Friday night.

The Panthers coach had just led his team to a thrilling, 14-13 win over the Little Dutchmen in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 5 game, and while plenty excited, Harbach still was thinking ahead.

On the horizon, Schuylkill Valley can claim sole possession of the Section 5 championship with a win at Lancaster Catholic in Week 10.

"We made history tonight," Harbach said. "I'm so proud of these kids and this coaching staff; that was one helluva football game.

"We're gonna practice and we're gonna work our tails off to not share it (the section title) with anybody; we want it for ourselves.

"We know we have a tough one next week and they're gonna be prepared for us, but we're gonna be prepared, too."

One helluva football game came down to a dramatic ending as Annville-Cleona drove to the Panthers' 21 from its 6-yard line over the final three minutes.

Schuylkill Valley (6-0, 8-1) committed three penalties of 15 yards or more to help the Little Dutchmen on the drive.

Annville-Cleona coach Matt Gingrich called a timeout with seconds left to set up a game-winning opportunity for kicker Mina Elzek, but amidst the heavy rain and wind, Elzek's kick went wide left.

"In this kind of weather, if he kicks that 38-yarder more power to him," Harbach said. "You take a one-point win, you take a 30-point win. A win's a win, and right now we're co-section champs, but we don't want to share it with anybody."

"We wanted this more than anybody," said Panthers running back Dominic Giuffre. "We deserve it."

Giuffre, who missed the previous four games due to an arm injury, was a difference-maker in his return. The senior, an All-State pick last season, rushed 15 times for 140 yards and scored on a 60-yard run on the first play of the second half to give Schuylkill Valley the lead it would keep for good at 14-13.

Giuffre also caught four passes for 53 yards.

"It (Giuffre returning) pumped us up all week; we were ready to go," Harbach said.

"It means a lot," Giuffre said. "It's not just me, we (all) did this. It was something big for us and it's the best win in program history."

Special teams and a solid defensive showing in the second half were key for the Panthers.

One play in particular, a blocked extra-point attempt by junior Cooper Hohenadel after the Little Dutchmen (5-1, 6-3) scored their second touchdown with 5:39 to go in the first half, proved pivotal.

"He bobbled the snap and I just got back there in time and it kicked right in my chest," Hohenadel said. "Every time you block it, something big happens."

Additionally, Schuylkill Valley limited Annville-Cleona in the second half. The Little Dutchmen rushed for 146 yards in the first half, but only 77 in the second. That allowed the Panthers to control the clock. Annville-Cleona had only three first downs in the second half prior to its final drive.

"(The defense) was outstanding," Harbach said. "And that was our game plan: To keep their offense off the field. When you get behind a little bit, it's tough to come back."

"We just were all getting excited," Hohenadel said. "We knew we could come out on top and we knew we could stop this team, and that's exactly what we did."

Senior wide receiver Luke Martinez opened the scoring on Schuylkill Valley's first drive when he caught an 18-yard pass from quarterback Logan Nawrocki with 9:20 to go in the first quarter.

A 6-yard rushing touchdown by Annville-Cleona's Cael Harter tied it with 8:35 to go in the second quarter.

For Hohenadel, the Panthers' success stems from a connection that is built upon practice and shared growth.

"I feel like we have a connection with each other," Hohenadel said. "We all love each other. We go out to practice every day, grinding, and every day we just get better."