Voters guide to Election 2023 [Updated]

Oct. 14—It was a career night for Exeter junior Jayden Zandier Friday at Reiffton.

Zandier dominated in all three phases as he ran for 263 yards and three touchdowns, had an interception and returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score in the unbeaten Eagles' 49-27 non-league victory over Hempfield.

"This was a step in the right direction," Exeter coach Matt Bauer said. "We're going to enjoy this one tonight. We're going to get back to work tomorrow because we gotta be 1-0 next week."

Hempfield (2-6) got off to a great start as they forced Exeter (8-0) to go three-and-out on its first series.

The Black Knights then went on a 12-play, 86-yard drive that resulted in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Landis to Micah Gates.

The Eagles answered immediately with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Nate Pashley.

"With those two kids back there deep, we're very explosive," Bauer said, referring to Pashley and Zandier. "They made the mistake of kicking the ball to them. We work really hard on special teams and those kids take a lot of pride in that and to get two in one game, that's saying something."

After Hempfield fumbled the ball away on its next possession, Exeter took over at the Black Knights' 33-yard line.

It took only one play for Zandier to get into the end zone, as he took a draw play up the middle for his first score of the night.

"I love them," Zandier said on his offensive line. "They come out and practice and show they deserve to be out here Friday nights and set me up perfectly."

The Eagles' offensive line continued to control the trenches as Exeter totaled 318 rushing yards.

"Our offensive line played lights out, by far our cleanest game," Bauer said. "Only one holding call and that really pays dividends as well. We controlled the line of scrimmage all night and those guys take a lot of pride in it. Jayden's 260 yards would be nothing without those guys up front."

Before the end of the first quarter, the Black Knights scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Landis to cut Exeter's lead to 14-13.

To begin the second quarter, Zandier scored his second touchdown on a 22-yard run up the middle at the 9:45 mark.

"I was cool, calm, and relaxed," Zandier said on how he felt before the game. "I knew this was going to be our hardest game of the year. I kept my cool and showed why I should be out here on Fridays."

Hempfield also kept its cool as it answered with a 13-play drive that resulted in another score from Landis, this time from 2 yards.

On that series, the Black Knights converted a fake punt when Landis connected with Phillip Krauser to keep the drive alive at the Eagles' 34-yard line.

Exeter scored one more time before halftime on a Genuine Stutzman 3-yard run.

Landis' third rushing TD of the game, a 1-yard run, got Hempfield within 28-27 late in the third quarter.

Once again though, the Eagle's special teams answered, this time on Zandier's big kickoff return.

"He took over in all three phases of the game," Bauer said of Zandier. "He's just so explosive when he gets the ball. He doesn't need much to take it the distance."

Zandier ended the Black Knights' next drive, making a phenomenal catch on a go-ball by Landis for an interception.

"I heard 'pass'," Zandier said, "thank you to the sideline, looked, and saw the ball in the air. I see ball, go get ball and I came down with it."

The junior wasn't done, however, as he went 77 yards for a touchdown to put an exclamation point on his night.

Late in the game, Pashley scored his second touchdown on a 31-yard jet sweep to wrap up the Eagles' eighth win.

"These next two games we're treating them like playoffs," Zandier said. "So, we're going to come in and be 1-0 this week, next week and that's just the plan every week."