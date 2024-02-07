Voters head to polls for Feb. 6 Nevada presidential primary, low voter turnout

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for Nevada’s presidential primary.

The polls saw a low voter turnout, with 11,802 people voting in person as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. 151,619 voters voted early or by mail in Nevada’s presidential primary, about 13% of eligible registered voters.

For Republicans, the Feb. 6 primary won’t determine the party’s nominee. The Nevada Republican Party chose to stick with the caucus — Feb. 8 — to award delegates to presidential candidates. By law, there will be a Republican primary on Tuesday, but state Republicans said any candidate on the primary ballot is ineligible for the caucus and thus ineligible for delegates.

State law does not prohibit Republicans from participating in both the primary and the caucus.

What’s at stake? Nevadans vote in Feb. 6 primaries, Republican caucus on Feb. 8

The major players

President Joe Biden, Democratic primary: The overwhelming favorite. Biden’s age is considered his biggest opponent. But the chance Democrats would choose anyone over a sitting president is remote.

Marianne Williamson, Democrat primary: The biggest name among Democratic challengers. If there’s an anti-Biden vote, Williamson might recognize her name.

Former President Donald J. Trump, Republican caucus: Trump’s supremacy in the caucus was assured when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley chose to run in the primary. Trump has wide support among Nevada Republicans. Trump has said on social media he plans to be in Nevada for the caucus.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Republican primary: Hoping to claim a victory of sorts in Nevada with a primary win, Haley is ineligible for delegates. She has shifted her focus to the South Carolina primary.

This link has the election day/mail ballot drop-off locations for the Presidential Preference Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

