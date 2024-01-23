Voters heading to polls in New Hampshire
Voters in New Hampshire are casting their ballots in the state's primary.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues this week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary is next week, followed by Nevada's unusual dueling Republican caucus and primary early next month.
Issues are driving young voters to the polls more than political candidates themselves.
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a decision made by Colorado's Supreme Court to remove him from the primary ballot. It comes a day after he appealed a similar decision made to remove him from the ballot in Maine. Here's what it means and what's next.
Even though it will be just the second state to cast ballots, many experts say any realistic path for someone other than Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination has to start in the Granite State.
Meta's Oversight Board has raised concerns over the company's ability to effectively moderate hate speech with its automated systems.
