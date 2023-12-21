Voters pass $30M Hornell capital project. What it means for new gymnasium at high school

A new competition gymnasium outfitted to host Sectional contests and other large community and student events is on the way to Hornell High School.

Hornell City School District voters Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a $30.2 million capital project — the second phase of a long-range facilities strategy in the Steuben County public system.

The plan, which also includes replacing a failing roof at the high school and safety enhancements district-wide, was approved with nearly 70% of voters backing the measure.

The vote was 242-107.

"I'm grateful for the Hornell community's continued support for our vision of modern facilities that support student success," said Hornell Superintendent Jeremy Palotti.

An architectural rendering of the new competition gymnasium exterior as viewed from the Hornell High School turf field.

According to the district, next steps include finalizing design and architectural plans and submitting the information to the New York State Education Department by September 2024.

The anticipated start date for some parts of the project is spring 2025, with construction scheduled for May 2025 through October 2026.

Projections are for the new gymnasium to open in November 2026, just in time for the winter athletics season.

"This project represents our commitment to creating modern, safe, and inclusive spaces where excellence can thrive,” Palotti said. “A new competition gymnasium will ensure we can support the growth and development of our student-athletes and bring the Hornell community together under one roof for decades to come.”

What's in Hornell's 2023 capital project

An architectural rendering of a larger competition gymnasium at Hornell High School. The gymnasium rebuild is part of a $30.2 million Hornell City School District capital project approved by voters Dec. 20, 2023.

The key initiative is the reconstruction of the A gymnasium in the high school to create a larger competition gymnasium, with a new student fitness center and an elevated, community-accessible walking track.

The reconstructed space will be used for physical education classes and athletic teams, as well as be open to the community, Palotti said.

District officials said the current "outdated" A gymnasium "no longer meets the needs of our students and community."

Hornell project has no impact on local taxes

The $30.2 million project required a simple majority to pass, not a super-majority of 60%, after New Yorkers recently backed a change to the state constitution expanding the borrowing limit of the state's 57 small city school districts.

The proposal easily cleared the 50% threshold.

The school district said the project will not result in a tax increase. Financing includes about $12 million from the existing capital reserve fund and up to $18,140,000 in bond sales. Hornell is reimbursed at a 95% to 98% rate by New York state for capital construction costs that are aid-eligible.

Here's how the capital project approved last year has progressed

This marks the second December in a row that Hornell voters approved a $30 million-plus capital plan.

Last year's vote OKed multiple improvements to the Intermediate School, where the bulk of the project is focused.

Intermediate School classroom sizes will be reconfigured, the main office and the nurse's office will be renovated and mechanical and electrical equipment will be modernized. A two-story classroom addition is also planned. The school will maintain the same number of classrooms but room size will increase.

According to the school district, the designs were submitted to the state in the fall. Once they are approved − likely in January or February − work at the Intermediate School will be put to bid.

If all goes as planned, work could start in late spring or early summer next year.

The project is expected to last two years, Palotti said.

Last year's capital vote also authorized improvements at the Junior-Senior High School and North Hornell Elementary School.

