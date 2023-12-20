Voters react to Trump being kicked off Colorado's ballot

Colorado's top court has ruled that Donald Trump cannot run in the state's Republican primary election.

Its ruling said the former president's actions before the Capitol Riot in 2021 amounted to insurrection, and disqualified him from the contest under the 14th Amendment.

We asked US voters what they made of the decision, and whether the courts should have any role in deciding who appears on presidential ballots.

Crystal Myers

Crystal Myers-Barber has been vocal about her support for Donald Trump. She voted for him in 2016 and 2020.

I have tried to avoid being drawn into the drama, simply because this bad decision will be appealed. At this stage, nobody has been able to prove that Donald Trump did anything wrong on 6 January, so there is no reason to keep him off the ballot.

I do not think a court should decide on who appears on a ballot, it is up to the voters! It's very simple. Let the people decide by their votes.

We know Trump will be back on the ballot in Colorado, and he could even capitalise on the judges' poor decision by raising more money from supporters.

Sandra Thomas

Sandra's key issues are reproductive rights and gun control. She is worried by the prospect of Trump returning to the White House.

My first response when I read about the Colorado verdict was 'it's about damn time'.

It's been so distressing, having an entire segment of the country acting like Donald Trump is eligible to run again. Mr Trump opposed a peaceful transition of power, in direct violation of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

I'm hoping other states will step up and exclude him from their 2024 ballots as well. I know the decision to include or exclude will ultimately rest with the Supreme Court, and I don't have a lot of faith in our Supreme Court because it's obviously compromised.

Kathleen McClellan

Kathleen McClellan is a strong anti-abortion voter and backed Donald Trump twice.

My concern with the Colorado decision is that the make-up of the court - appointed entirely by Democratic governors - could suggest that it is politically influenced.

And even if there's an actual legal issue impeding someone's eligibility to be on the ballot and the courts strike them off, in most states voters could just write them in anyway.

I had been hoping that both parties would give younger candidates a chance this time around. If Mr Trump is nominated I'll vote for him, but I'd really prefer someone like Governor Ron DeSantis.

Karen Kemp-Prosterman, 47, Connecticut, Democrat

Karen Kemp-Prosterman says protecting democracy and ensuring voting rights are her most important voting issues.

I am pleased to finally see the judicial system embracing the clear threat of having a former president who provided comfort and aide to insurrectionists, as well engaged in active steps to delay congress in their official role.

I do believe the current situation our country finds itself in, is one in which citizens must choose to recognise the danger of re-electing Mr Trump. What happens to the current rule of law as we know it? What happens to global ties? And what about the significant impact on the health of democracy?

We already exist with rules and regulations that prohibit certain individuals from being eligible for electoral positions, therefore the precedent being set in Colorado is not an extreme position but one that finally addresses the current predicament the former president cultivated.