Voters reject marijuana proposals in four metro Detroit communities
Four metro Detroit communities voted down marijuana proposals on Tuesday's ballot. While the 2023 election is over, both sides say the fight is far from over.
Four metro Detroit communities voted down marijuana proposals on Tuesday's ballot. While the 2023 election is over, both sides say the fight is far from over.
Races across the country suggested challenges for the GOP, which is struggling to gain traction on culture war issues and abortion bans.
This probably means the Phillies aren't keeping Rhys Hoskins, who is entering free agency.
New York prosecutors confront Ivanka Trump with emails and documents they said show she worried that her father was not wealthy enough to meet loan requirements that would lock in low rates.
Mini John Cooper Works Countryman revealed. It makes more power, making it the most powerful Mini yet in America, but with a loss of torque.
A 1987 Volvo 760GLE sedan with the Peugeot-Renault-Volvo V6 engine, found in a Northern California junkyard.
A good quarterback on a rookie contract is every NFL team's dream, and Washington has one. Can the Commanders build a future on Sam Howell?
In 2021, robotics startups were flying high. Unlike other categories that had buckled under the strains of a global pandemic, interest in automation was at an all-time high, as companies attempted to navigate supply chain issues and ongoing labor shortages. Robotics and automation were insulated from broader investment slowdowns, but eventually, they, too, were impacted.
Disney CEO Bob Iger is more bullish than ever on ESPN's direct-to-consumer transition.
In my cart as I type: a silky Tarte concealer, a clinically proven Kiehl's eye cream and an award-winning mascara.
The defending champions just took a significant blow.
It's even more frustrating when fees unlock features that are pre-built into luxury cars. It also explains why Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe seemed determined not to piss off customers while he speculated on the software Rivian will charge for. Scaringe cited automated driving and augmented reality as upcharge opportunities on a call with investors Tuesday.
"That’s a buzzkill," head coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Come on."
Humor and even courage can make you appear sexy, according to research.
Lyft’s strategy of slashing ride-hail fares to compete with Uber has resulted in slow and steady gains for the company, but competition remains fierce. According to Lyft’s third-quarter earnings, reported Wednesday, Lyft’s active ridership numbers have increased sequentially quarter-over-quarter this year. In the three months ending September 30, Lyft recorded 22.4 million active riders, up from 21.5 million in the second quarter and 19.6 million in the first.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a couple of Pittsburgh skaters.
Thursday’s clash of last-place teams may be the least appealing primetime matchup of the NFL season. It’s also in some ways the biggest remaining game for the Chicago Bears.
The No. 1 NBA Draft overall pick sought advice from the seven-time Super Bowl champion at a dinner set up by Michael Rubin.
Stocking stuffers are always a nice little surprise. The post Here are 12 great stocking stuffers under $20 appeared first on In The Know.
Warner Bros. Discovery, like other media companies, is dealing with a sluggish ad market. It's not clear there's an end in sight.
Robots will take on human jobs, but not in the way you most fear, said Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter at Yahoo Finance's Invest conference.