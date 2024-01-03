Voters will see spring primary for Stevens Point Common Council and Portage County Board seats

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point and Portage County voters will find a mix of incumbents and new faces on their ballots for the spring election.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file their nomination papers for Stevens Point Common Council, Stevens Point School Board, Portage County Board and a shared municipal judge position.

Nomination papers can be challenged for things like issues with signatures or addresses for three days following the nomination paper filing deadline. A primary will be held Feb. 20 for seats with more than two qualified candidates, and the spring general election between the top two candidates will be held April 2.

Stevens Point Area Public School District voters will also see a question regarding a $14 million operating referendum on the April 2 ballot.

The Stevens Point Journal compiled the following list of candidates for the spring election. To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

Stevens Point Common Council

Stevens Point alderpersons serve two-year terms with about half the seats up for election each year. In 2024, the even-numbered districts, 2 through 10, will be on the ballot. David Shorr (District 2), David Plaisance (District 6) and Keely Fishler (District 10) have filed notifications of noncandidacy and are not seeking reelection.

Candidates for District 2 alderperson: Jacqui Guthrie, Craig R. Tesch and Cole Verbeten

Candidates for District 4 alderperson: Lara Broderick (incumbent)

Candidates for District 6 alderperson: Jason Behrendt, Dale Steinmetz and Chris Tiffany

Candidates for District 8 alderperson: Chris Donohoo and Dean Shuda (incumbent)

Candidates for District 10 alderperson: Dustin Buse and Robert Larson

Portage County Board

All 25 Portage County Board seats are up for election this spring. Supervisors serve two-year terms. District 20 Supervisor Greg Hakala is not seeking reelection.

Candidates for District 1 supervisor: Stephen Klein and Vincent Miresse (incumbent)

Candidates for District 2 supervisor: Chris Doubek (incumbent)

Candidates for District 3 supervisor: Mark C. Hemmerich (incumbent) and Janell Wehr

Candidates for District 4 supervisor: Keith Kedrowski and David Medin (incumbent)

Candidates for District 5 supervisor: Julie Morrow (incumbent)

Candidates for District 6 supervisor: Timothy Johnson and Shaun V. Przybylski (incumbent)

Candidates for District 7 supervisor: David Ladick (incumbent)

Candidates for District 8 supervisor: Johnnie Ciulla and Joan M. Honl (incumbent)

Candidates for District 9 supervisor: David Eiden and Andrew Rockman (incumbent)

Candidates for District 10 supervisor: Bob Gifford (incumbent) and Mary Rosicky

Candidates for District 11 supervisor: Stan Potocki (incumbent)

Candidates for District 12 supervisor: Karin Sieg and Michael J. Splinter (incumbent)

Candidates for District 13 supervisor: Donald Jankowski (incumbent)

Candidates for District 14 supervisor: Pat Keller (incumbent) and Chris Randazzo

Candidates for District 15 supervisor: Nancy Eggleston and Al Haga (incumbent)

Candidates for District 16 supervisor: John Bertelson and Steve Fritz (incumbent)

Candidates for District 17 supervisor: Suzanne Oehlke (incumbent), Bob Pahmeier and Jacki Szehner

Candidates for District 18 supervisor: Larry Raikowski (incumbent)

Candidates for District 19 supervisor: Amberle Schwartz and Scott Soik (incumbent)

Candidates for District 20 supervisor: James Yetter

Candidates for District 21 supervisor: Jeanne Dodge (incumbent)

Candidates for District 22 supervisor: Matt Jacowski (incumbent)

Candidates for District 23 supervisor: Barry Jacowski (incumbent)

Candidates for District 24 supervisor: Steve Cieslewicz (incumbent)

Candidates for District 25 supervisor: David L. Peterson (incumbent) and Ray Reser

Stevens Point School District referendum

Voters in the Stevens Point Area Public School District will see a $14 million operational referendum question on their spring ballot April 2.

The language of the referendum question will be: BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of the Stevens Point Area Public School District, Portage and Wood Counties, Wisconsin that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $8,750,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, and by an additional $5,250,000 (for a total of $14,000,000) for the 2025-2026 school year and thereafter, for recurring purposes to pay operating costs for retention of staff, to enhance safety and security, to maintain technology and infrastructure, to maintain academic programs, to address behavior and mental health support, to maintain district facilities, and for other operational expenses.

Stevens Point/Plover Joint Municipal Court Judge

The municipal court judge serves a four-year term. Erik J. McFarland last won the seat in 2020.

Candidates for municipal court judge: Erik J. McFarland (incumbent)

This listing will be updated with candidates for Stevens Point School Board when they become available.

