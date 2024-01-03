Voters will see spring primary for Wausau mayor and Marathon County Board seat

WAUSAU – Wausau and Marathon County voters will find a mix of incumbents and new faces on their ballots for the spring election.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file their nomination papers for Wausau mayor and Common Council, Municipal Court judge, Marathon County Board and Wausau School Board.

Nomination papers can be challenged for things like issues with signatures or addresses for three days following the nomination paper filing deadline. A primary will be held Feb. 20 for seats with more than two qualified candidates, and the spring general election between the top two candidates will be held April 2.

The Wausau Daily Herald compiled the following list of candidates for the spring election. To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

Wausau mayor

In Wausau, the position of mayor is a four-year term. Because there are three candidates for mayor, a primary will be held Feb. 20 to narrow the candidates to two ahead of the April 2 election.

Candidates for mayor: Doug Diny, Katherine Rosenberg (incumbent) and Christopher Wood

Wausau Common Council

Wausau alderpersons serve two-year terms with all 11 seats up for reelection this spring. District 3 Alderperson Tom Kilian and District 4 Alderperson Doug Diny are not seeking reelection.

Candidates for District 1 alderperson: Catherine Kronenwetter and Carol Lukens (incumbent)

Candidates for District 2 alderperson: Michael J. Martens (incumbent)

Candidates for District 3 alderperson: William A. Harris and Terry Kilian

Candidates for District 4 alderperson: Tom Neal and Debra Weiss

Candidates for District 5 alderperson: Orlando Alfonso and Gary Gisselman (incumbent)

Candidates for District 6 alderperson: Bronson Lobato and Rebecca McElhaney (incumbent)

Candidates for District 7 alderperson: Lisa Rasmussen (incumbent)

Candidates for District 8 alderperson: Joshua Dirks and Sarah Watson (incumbent)

Candidates for District 9 alderperson: Dawn Herbst (incumbent) and Victoria Tierney

Candidates for District 10 alderperson: Lou Larson (incumbent)

Candidates for District 11 alderperson: Chad Henke (incumbent)

Wausau Municipal Court judge

The Wausau Municipal Court judge seat will be on the ballot this spring. Mark A. Sauer last won the seat in 2020. The municipal judge seat is a four-year term.

Candidates for municipal court judge: Mark A. Sauer (incumbent)

Marathon County Board

All 38 Marathon County Board seats are up for election this spring. Board members serve a two-year term. The following supervisors are not seeking reelection this spring: Michelle Van Krey (District 1), Rebecca Buch (District 7), David Oberbeck (District 9), Alyson Leahy (District 11), Craig McEwen (District 18), Crystal Bushman (District 24), Dennis Gonnering (District 28), Andrew Venzke (District 30), Bruce Lamont (District 36) and Robert Niemeyer (District 38).

A primary will be held Feb. 20 to narrow the three candidates for District 15 supervisor to two ahead of the April 2 election.

Candidates for District 1 supervisor: John Kroll and Ken Tokarz

Candidates for District 2 supervisor: Ann Lemmer (incumbent)

Candidates for District 3 supervisor: Jo Ann Egelkrout and Kody Hart (incumbent)

Candidates for District 4 supervisor: John Robinson (incumbent)

Candidates for District 5 supervisor: Orlando Alfonso and Gary Gisselman (incumbent)

Candidates for District 6 supervisor: Jeff Johnson and Stacy Morache (incumbent)

Candidates for District 7 supervisor: Alex Eichten and Deb Hoppa

Candidates for District 8 supervisor: Kim Ungerer (incumbent)

Candidates for District 9 supervisor: Chantelle Foote

Candidates for District 10 supervisor: Donna Krause (incumbent) and Randy Radtke

Candidates for District 11 supervisor: Randy DeBroux and Bruce Trueblood

Candidates for District 12 supervisor: Matthew Bootz (incumbent)

Candidates for District 13 supervisor: Mike Ritter (incumbent)

Candidates for District 14 supervisor: Ken Charneski and Rick Seefeldt (incumbent)

Candidates for District 15 supervisor: Randy Fifrick, Joel Straub (incumbent) and Alexander Vedvik

Candidates for District 16 supervisor: Bill Conway and Tony Sherfinski (incumbent)

Candidates for District 17 supervisor: Jennifer Aarrestad (incumbent)

Candidates for District 18 supervisor: Jay J. Schoenborn

Candidates for District 19 supervisor: Yee Leng Xiong (incumbent)

Candidates for District 20 supervisor: Gayle Marshall (incumbent)

Candidates for District 21 supervisor: Thomas N. Rosenberg (incumbent)

Candidates for District 22 supervisor: Jasper Hartinger (incumbent)

Candidates for District 23 supervisor: David Baker (incumbent) and Chris Voll

Candidates for District 24 supervisor: Brent Jacobson

Candidates for District 25 supervisor: Timothy Sondelski (incumbent)

Candidates for District 26 supervisor: Jean R. Maszk (incumbent)

Candidates for District 27 supervisor: Thomas R. Seubert (incumbent)

Candidates for District 28 supervisor: Wayne Hagen

Candidates for District 29 supervisor: Chris Dickinson (incumbent)

Candidates for District 30 supervisor: Jordan Reynolds

Candidates for District 31 supervisor: Allen Drabek (incumbent)

Candidates for District 32 supervisor: Cindy Beaty and Kurt A. Gibbs (incumbent)

Candidates for District 33 supervisor: Ron Covelli (incumbent)

Candidates for District 34 supervisor: Jason Wilhelm (incumbent)

Candidates for District 35 supervisor: Jacob Langenhahn (incumbent)

Candidates for District 36 supervisor: Scott Poole and Frederick C. Schaefer

Candidates for District 37 supervisor: Allen F. Opall (incumbent)

Candidates for District 38 supervisor: Jonathan D. Fisher and Brandon Jensen

This listing will be updated with candidates for Wausau School Board when they become available.

