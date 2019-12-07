Voters Like Trump's Trade Goals, Not His Tone

A big part of Donald Trump’s political identity has centered on his promises to shake up the United States’ role in the world and reject the free-trade agreements that he has called “a disaster” for American workers.

Trump made those ideals a major part of his presidential campaign in 2016, and he has remained committed to them since — as the events of the past week have shown. He publicly clashed with European leaders during a visit to London, going so far as to threaten a 100% tariff on some imports from France. He continues to push Congress to approve a deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

And on Tuesday he announced that he may wait until after the 2020 election to negotiate a grand deal with China, signaling that debates over trade could loom over the presidential race.

Trade is not a primary concern for most American voters: Of the seven topics CNN asked about in a recent poll, voters were least likely to cite trade as important for their decision in 2020.

But Trump’s heterodox approach to diplomacy has become a constant source of headlines, and Americans’ views of his trade policy have become entwined with their anxiety about how he conducts himself abroad.

Nearly three years into the president’s first term, the country now disapproves of his handling of both trade and foreign affairs by a sizable margin: On each topic, Americans are more likely to disapprove of his politics than to approve by a gap of 10 to 20 points, depending on which recent poll you’re reading.

When Trump took office, polls showed that Americans were broadly sympathetic to his calls for a rethinking of trade policy. In January 2017, a Gallup poll found that 71% of respondents nationwide said that “promoting favorable trade policies for the U.S. in foreign markets” should be a very important policy goal for the new administration. (Fewer put a high priority on working to defend U.S. allies or linking arms with the United Nations.)

Still, at the same time, Americans have become much more likely to see trade as a good thing since Trump took office. A Gallup poll earlier this year found that by a huge margin (74% to 21%), Americans now tend to see trade as an “opportunity for economic growth through increased U.S. exports” rather than a “threat to the economy from foreign imports.”

Americans’ views on this ideological question often follow economic trends, with respondents more likely to say trade is good whenever unemployment is low, as it is today. But in over 25 years of polling data from Gallup, Americans have never been as pro-trade as they became after Trump entered the White House.

For the first time, in a remarkable show of bipartisan consensus, 7 in 10 respondents in each party this year said trade was more of an opportunity for the United States than a threat. But Lydia Saad, a senior editor at Gallup, resisted equating support for trade with opposition to Trump’s positions.

“Republicans and Democrats are expressing more positivity about trade, but for different reasons,” Saad said. “Democrats, I think, hear what Trump says and interpret that as anti-trade, and so reflexively are saying: ‘No, trade is great.’ Republicans hear what Trump says, and they say, ‘Trump says he’s going to be a better advocate for trade deals and make trade better, so trade is great.’”

Indeed, white Americans without a college degree — who tend to be among Trump’s most solid supporters — flipped from generally opposing trade to generally supporting it as soon as Trump was elected. In 2016, just 46% of those Americans told Gallup they saw trade as an opportunity for growth; in 2017, that number leapt to 66%.

Democrats have become far more likely than Republicans to see NAFTA positively. In 2017, Gallup found that 67% of Democrats viewed the agreement favorably, versus just 22% of Republicans. In the 1990s and early 2000s, immediately after the agreement was passed, there was no notable partisan difference on this question.

Trump is trying to replace NAFTA with a deal of his own, known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, that includes many provisions that Democrats have long pushed for, including a demand that Mexico raise its minimum wage and a stipulation that cars include a higher percentage of parts made in North America. Trump’s hard-knuckle approach to negotiations with China has also been premised on the argument that U.S. workers and businesses deserve greater protections from foreign competition.